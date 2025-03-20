Justice Dept indicts ex-Michigan football staffer Matt Weiss for hacking
Former Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was indicted on Thursday in a case accusing him of hacking into private accounts of student athletes and stealing information, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
The indictment includes 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft.
“Today’s indictment of Matthew Weiss underscores the commitment and meticulous investigative efforts of our law enforcement professionals,” Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, said in a statement.
“The FBI Detroit Cyber Task Force, in close collaboration with the University of Michigan Police Department, worked relentlessly on this case to safeguard and protect our community.”
The indictment alleges that Weiss has unauthorized access to third-party databases containing information of student athletes at more than 100 colleges and universities.
Further, it is alleged that Weiss downloaded personally-identifiable information of over 150,000 athletes and used the information to enter the social media and email accounts of more than 2,000 athletes.
He also targeted other university students who were not athletes and alumni from other institutions, according to the indictment.
The Justice Department’s complaint alleges that Weiss targeted mostly female college athletes.
Weiss was suspended and ultimately fired by Michigan in January 2023 when university police began their initial investigation.
He spent two seasons on former head coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff, initially as quarterbacks coach before becoming co-offensive coordinator in 2022.
