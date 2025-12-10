SEC powerhouse named the most one-dimensional team in College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff bracket is finally set following a chaotic weekend of championship upsets. One particular SEC contender managed to claim a berth in the twelve-team field despite suffering a humiliating defeat in Atlanta. While the program has a championship pedigree, experts are identifying a critical weakness that could derail their postseason hopes before they begin.

A leading sports analyst joined a popular college football podcast this week to assess the field. He pinpointed this specific roster as having a unique deficiency compared to the other eleven qualifiers. The statistical profile supports the concern, as the offense relies almost entirely on one phase of the game while ranking near the bottom of the FBS in the other.

The mystery team is coming off a performance where they managed negative rushing yards in a conference title game. With the stakes rising, the question becomes whether a totally unbalanced attack can survive against the best defenses in the nation.

Ryan Russillo Breaks Down Alabama Offensive Struggles

Ryan Russillo appeared on Wednesday's episode of ESPN's Always College Football with host Greg McElroy and identified the Alabama Crimson Tide as the specific team in trouble. The analyst offered a harsh assessment of where Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer currently stands with his roster. This isn't the first time a college football analyst called the Tide too one-dimensional. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt laid out the same claim in November.

"Alabama is incredibly flawed," Russillo told McElroy. "They're the most one-dimensional team out of this entire group."

ESPN's Ryan Russillo called out Alabama's overreliance on quarterback Ty Simpson (15), pictured embracing head coach Kalen DeBoer, after the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in the SEC title game. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This assessment stems from a stark contrast in offensive production that has plagued the team throughout 2025. The offense has survived largely on the arm of Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson.

Simpson put together a productive regular season with over 3,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. However, that aerial success hides a rushing attack that averages just 103.8 yards per game. This number places the program 123rd nationally in rushing production.

The issue hit a breaking point during the 28-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb watched his unit finish with negative three rushing yards on 16 total attempts.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Daniel Hill (4) is second on the team with 228 rushing yards and five scores on 61 carries. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leading rusher Daniel Hill contributed just 11 yards on four carries during the contest. The Tide's leading rusher this season, Jam Miller, has 493 yards. That's the lowest total for Bama's leading rushing since 1990, when Chris Anderson compiled just 492 yards.

Simpson suffered three sacks against the Bulldogs and struggled to find any rhythm without a run game to lean on. He completed less than 50 percent of his passes in the loss while throwing an early interception. The inability to pivot when passing lanes closed resulted in a stagnant scoring effort. Russillo argues this specific lack of versatility makes the Tide the most vulnerable team in the field.

DeBoer and his staff must now find a way to protect their quarterback and establish the line of scrimmage to gain more traction with their run game.

The Crimson Tide will face the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

