Former Michigan football players file $50 million suit against NCAA, Big Ten Network
Four ex-Michigan football players, including Braylon Edwards and Denard Robinson, have filed a $50 million class-action lawsuit against the NCAA and the Big Ten Network, according to The Detroit News.
The suit argues that the former Wolverines were unlawfully denied NIL earnings during their collegiate football careers and are entitled to "a present and future share of any revenue generated from the use of their publicity rights," according to the complaint.
The suit argues that the NCAA and Big Ten Network made money off the performances of Edwards, Robinson, and other Michigan football players by "broadcasting, advertising, and selling merchandise featuring their performances."
It also notes that the Big Ten Network has broadcast old Michigan football games for nearly 20 years without players receiving compensation.
"This is not a suit against the University of Michigan," attorney Jim Acho, who filed the 73-page suit, told The Detroit News.
"None of the many former players wanted to sue UM and neither did I. It is the NCAA that perpetuated this wrong for decades. They knew it was wrong to prevent players from capitalizing on the most valuable thing they have, their name and image."
Acho added: "That has been rectified for current players, but the NCAA needs to correct the wrongs of the past. Today is the day for recompense."
The NIL era began in 2021, when the NCAA first approved an interim name, image, and likeness policy.
Edwards played at Michigan from 2001 to 2004 and Robinson from 2009 to 2012.
Former Michigan defenders Mike Martin (2008-11) and Shawn Crable (2003-07) also joined the suit.
Acho said he expects this to be the first of several player-led lawsuits against the NCAA.
"Numerous former players over the past five decades asked me to file this, and after a lot of research we felt it was absolutely the right thing to do," he said.
"I expect former players from the other noted football programs will follow our lead and file similar lawsuits."
