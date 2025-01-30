More than 300 ex-Michigan football players join lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten: report
More than 300 former Michigan football players joined a lawsuit against the NCAA and the Big Ten in September, their attorney told the Detroit Free Press.
The suit alleges that the NCAA, the Big Ten Conference, and the Big Ten Network used the players’ name, image, and likeness without their permission.
Former quarterback Denard Robinson and wide receiver Braylon Edwards initially filed the lawsuit on behalf of former Michigan players who played before the 2016 season.
Now, nearly 340 former players are part of the class-action lawsuit, according to Jim Acho, the attorney representing the Michigan alums.
In the 73-page lawsuit, the group argues that the NCAA and Big Ten Network made significant revenue off their “game-winning plays and electrifying performance.”
In response, the NCAA, the conference, and the network filed a motion to dismiss the suit earlier this month.
“An overwhelming number of players, almost all of whom are financially successful I might add, reached out, wanting to join this lawsuit because they said it was out of principle,” Acho said.
“Money was made off their backs, they were denied the right to use their name and image and everybody knew decades ago it was wrong. It was unlawful. It was unethical. And these men want to make a statement.”
