Michigan football may face postseason ban amid NCAA probe: report
A probe led by the NCAA could result in the Michigan football program receiving a Notice of Allegations as soon as this week, and the result may include an attempt to ban the Wolverines from playing in the postseason for up to two years, according to TheWolverine.com.
The pending NOA is related to sign-stealing allegations and the resulting investigation into the program that began late last season and center around the claim that former football staffer Connor Stalions engaged in improper scouting.
The NCAA could seek a postseason ban for Michigan of either one or two years, something that the school would challenge, although it is willing to accept a fine, according to the report.
There is a belief that the NCAA will try to "make an example" of Michigan, stemming from an opinion inside the body that the school was "thumbing its nose" at the NCAA during the investigation.
Despite the scandal, Michigan completed an undefeated season and won the national title.
But it is not expected that the NCAA will vacate Michigan's wins or the 2023 national championship.
Stalions is expected to receive Level I violations for his alleged role in arranging off-campus and in-person scouting. It is alleged that Stalions bought tickets to games involving future Michigan football opponents and sent staffers to record their play signals.
While intercepting opposing football signals is not itself banned, the NCAA forbids schools from scouting opponents in person in advance.
Stalions is also expected to face charges of failure to cooperate in an investigation during and after his employment. He resigned his post last November.
No current Michigan football staffers are facing allegations of NCAA violations.
Before the NCAA began its investigation, the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season, although Michigan won those games under then-interim coach Sherrone Moore, who was promoted to head coach after Harbaugh's departure this offseason.
How soon will there be a decision? The report indicates that Michigan would likely not go before the NCAA Committee on Infractions before the middle of next year, and that the case would likely take years to fully resolve.
