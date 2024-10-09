Michigan reacts after football staffer caught swearing at Washington fans
Michigan football has responded after video emerged of staffer Chris Bryant apparently swearing at opposing fans during the Wolverines’ loss at Washington last weekend.
“We became aware of an interaction between Washington fans who were harassing our players by using over the top and offensive language,” the school said in a statement, via The Detroit News.
“It was an unfortunate situation and should not have happened,” the school added.
“Our staff member should have asked the stadium staff to handle the matter rather than act in the emotional manner with which he did at that time. This is disappointing and we will handle the matter internally as a program.”
It remains unclear exactly what happened that led to Bryant approaching the Huskies fans during the game, but it’s still not a good look for a member of the Michigan football staff.
The footage shows Bryant walking towards the first row of seats at Husky Stadium and verbally threatening a fan who was shouting at Michigan’s bench.
“Whatever you got going on, you better chill the [expletive] out before you get [expletive] up,” Bryant told the fan before walking back to Michigan’s area.
Bryant has been on the Michigan football staff since 2015, initially as an intern under head coach Jim Harbaugh before working his way up in the program, and was named director of high school relations, his current position, in 2017.
