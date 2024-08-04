Michigan football's Sherrone Moore faces possible suspension in Connor Stalions case: report
Sherrone Moore, the man who replaced Jim Harbaugh during his own suspension last season, may be facing a suspension of his own amid the NCAA's sign-stealing probe, according to ESPN.
Moore is among seven people in the Michigan football program facing potential discipline, according to a draft of the NCAA notice of allegations, the report found.
Moore is facing a possible show-cause penalty and a potential suspension for allegedly deleting a thread of 52 text messages with former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions in October 2023.
The alleged deletion took place on the same day that Stalions was reported to have led an alleged effort to record the football signals of future opponents.
Moore was promoted to the head coaching position at Michigan after Harbaugh departed the program to lead the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.
Stalions remains at the center of the NCAA's investigation amid claims that he attended games of future Michigan football opponents in order to record signs and signals from those teams.
He resigned his post at Michigan in November.
Multiple reports indicate that Michigan is expected to receive a formal Notice of Allegations soon from the NCAA relating to the sign-stealing probe, and another report suggests that the Wolverines could be facing a postseason ban of one or two years.
More... Football assistant could be fired amid Connor Stalions investigation
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams