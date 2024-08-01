College football assistant coach to be fired amid Connor Stalions claims: report
The NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing scheme by former Michigan football assistant Connor Stalions seems to have resulted in the pending dismissal of an assistant at a different program, as Central Michigan is expected to move on from quarterbacks coach Jake Kostner, according to Football Scoop.
Kostner was a student assistant at Michigan for four seasons and was familiar with Stalions while working with the Wolverines before moving on to CMU.
Kostner is still listed as a member of the Central Michigan football staff as of Thursday morning.
Part of the Michigan sign-stealing probe involves Stalions allegedly being present on the Central Michigan sideline for a game against Michigan State last season.
Central Michigan did not comment on any connection between Kostner and Stalions, but did say that the school will continue to cooperate with the NCAA investigation, per Detroit News.
“Central Michigan does not comment on ongoing personnel matters. The NCAA investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to cooperate and look forward to a resolution,” school athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement amid speculation around Kostner's position.
An official document obtained by Football Scoop shows that Stalions was not included among the people authorized to stand on the CMU sideline during its game against Michigan State. It remains a question as to how he was able to appear there without authorization.
Stalions remains at the center of the NCAA's investigation amid claims that he attended games of future Michigan football opponents in order to record signs and signals from those teams.
He resigned his post at Michigan in November, weeks after he was reportedly on the CMU sideline.
Multiple reports indicate that Michigan is expected to receive a formal Notice of Allegations this week from the NCAA relating to the sign-stealing probe, and another report suggests that the Wolverines could be facing a postseason ban of one or two years.
