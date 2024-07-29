Michigan football violations that led to Jim Harbaugh suspension made public
Findings from the NCAA investigation around the Michigan football program that led to years of probation has been made public, according to MLive.com.
Michigan engaged in impermissible contact with football recruits during the Covid-19 dead period, allowed a staffer to take part in on-field activities that were against the rules, and was given a "failure to cooperate" designation amid "unethical and dishonest conduct" on Harbaugh's part, the NCAA said.
Michigan placed a self-imposed three-game suspension on Harbaugh to start the 2023 football season after he was targeted in the Level II violations, followed by what was considered a Level I violation for his response to the investigation.
The program received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA last January that included four Level II violations, and a Level I violation, according to reports.
The most serious allegation was "levied against Harbaugh for providing false of misleading information," while more minor accusations included impermissible contact with recruits and the use of the analyst in an on-field role.
Michigan football remains under NCAA investigation for a separate issue involving an alleged scheme to steal football signals from opponents.
Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the final three regular season games of the 2023 season as a result of that second investigation that was launched last October.
Despite all the unwanted attention, Michigan nevertheless won a third-straight Big Ten championship after its third-straight win over Ohio State, and won the national championship, the school's first since 1997.
Harbaugh left Michigan during the offseason to take the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.
Sherrone Moore, who served a one-game suspension in the regular season opener last fall as part of a negotiated resolution with the NCAA in response to the impermissible visit investigation, was promoted as Michigan's head football coach.
