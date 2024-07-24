Jim Harbaugh recycles Ryan Day insult in Chargers video
You can take Jim Harbaugh out of Michigan, but you can't take Michigan out of Jim Harbaugh, who, months after becoming head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, still appeared to have his counterpart at Ohio State on his mind in remarks made for a video hyping the upcoming NFL season.
Harbaugh narrated a Chargers video welcoming players to camp, crediting them for earning a spot in the NFL, noting that none of them were "born on third base."
Ohio State and Michigan fans remember well that's the very description that Harbaugh had about Day being named OSU coach after Urban Meyer's retirement and inheriting his team.
"We want to compliment all that have earned the opportunity to get here," Harbaugh said in the video.
"Recognize the journey traveled to now be playing at the highest level of football. None here were born on third base, but rather ahd to work their way to first, then second, then third. Congrats on taking your life circumstances and turning them into success by your talent and your effort."
Harbaugh adds: "We are now all on third base together, poised to bring it home."
Harbaugh finished with a 3-5 record against Ohio State as Michigan football coach, winning the last three matchups and culminating in the national championship last season.
More from College Football HQ On SI
Harbaugh wanted to stay at Michigan, but didn't have AD support: book
Phil Steele predicts AP preseason college football rankings
Michigan football recruit takes a shot at Ohio State "culture"
Ohio State vs. Michigan football odds, implied score for 2024 game
Buckeyes top 2024 Big Ten preseason media rankings
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams