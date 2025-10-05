College Football HQ

Mike Norvell's buyout and contract sends strong message on future at Florida State

Florida State has hit a slump in recent weeks, but Mike Norvell's contract and buyout means the Seminoles coach is here to stay.

Jonathan Adams

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
After starting the season with an upset victory against Alabama, Florida State finds itself on the ropes amid ACC play, prompting speculation about Mike Norvell's future. The Seminoles head coach has a lucrative contract with a massive buyout, meaning Norvell is not going anywhere any time soon.

Seminoles fans can indirectly thank Nick Saban for Norvell's seemingly permanent job security. During the 2024 offseason, Alabama pursued Norvell as the next potential Crimson Tide coach following Saban's retirement.

This led Florida State to sign Norvell to a lucrative contract extension in order to keep the coach in Tallahassee. Norvell signed an eight-year contract extension worth upwards of $80 million, per Yahoo Sports.

Prior to the season, 247Sports reported that Norvell's buyout is an estimated $63 million. This is one of the most expensive buyouts of any college football coach.

Despite a 2-10 record in 2024, Florida State has shown no signs of a desire to move on from Norvell. Even if the program wanted to eventually make a change, Norvell's sizable buyout would make it nearly impossible to fire the coach.

Not only would Florida State be on the hook for Norvell's buyout, but the Noles would also need to pay the new head coach's salary in this scenario.

Mike Norvell's buyout would be 85% of his remaining contract at the time of firing

Norvell has a pretty standard buyout, but the size of his remaining contract makes it expensive. Florida State would owe Norvell 85% of his remaining contract at the time of a potential firing. Norvell signed a revised contract at the end of 2024 that potentially gives back $4.5 million to Florida State.

"Norvell, though, will have a chance to earn the money back," ESPN's Andrea Adelson wrote on Dec. 16, 2024. "His revised contract includes an annual performance bonus that would pay him $750,000 beginning in 2026 if the Seminoles win at least nine games. So if FSU wins nine games every year between 2026 and 2031, Norvell would earn back the $4.5 million.

"His buyout remains the same: 85% of his total compensation. But if Norvell is fired without cause between now and the end of the deal, he will be entitled to a pro rata share of the $4.5 million starting in 2025."

