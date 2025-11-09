Mike Norvell contract, buyout details as Florida State head coach
Things at Florida State have continued to trend in the wrong direction under head coach Mike Norvell.
The Seminoles started the season with a massive upset over Alabama, which had many fans convinced the program would push for the ACC title. Since then, the Seminoles have lost five of their last six games, including Saturday's loss against Clemson.
As unrest continues to build in the fan base, the biggest question will be if Florida State is willing to pay Norvell's buyout, which ranks among the most expensive in college football.
Norvell signed an eight-year extension after leading Florida State to an ACC Championship in 2023. The Seminoles finished 13-1, their only loss coming against Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The extension was set to keep Norvell in Tallahassee through 2031.
If Florida State decides to part ways with Norvell after the Clemson game, the Seminoles would owe him nearly $59 million. According to his contract, Norvell is set to receive 85% of his base salary and supplemental pay for the remainder of his contract.
Even if Norvell is fired after the season, his buyout would still be over $53 million. The buyout could be paid in full or monthly installments through the 2031 season. Norvell's buyout is the 5th-highest buyout in college football.
After a disappointing 2024 season, in which Florida State finished 2-10 overall, Norvell negotiated a one-year restructured contract that put $4.5 million towards a new university initiative aimed at revenue sharing.
Over his six seasons, Norvell compiled a 37-32 overall record and is 21-25 in the ACC. The Seminoles have finished below .500 in three of Norvell's first five seasons. He led the program to two bowl appearances, including a victory in the Cheez-It Bowl in 2022.
He initially signed a six-year, $26.5 million contract when he accepted the job in 2019. Before his tenure at Florida State, he spent four seasons at Memphis, compiling a 38-15 overall record and winning the AAC championship in 2019.
Following Florida State's loss to Stanford, athletic director Michael Alford announced that a comprehensive review of the football program would be conducted after the season.