All-Conference defensive back enters college football transfer portal

While the transfer portal, much like football on the whole, focuses on quarterbacks, the players who can shut down quarterbacks are quietly at a premium. One of those added his name to the list of expected transfer portal entrants. One of the nation's interception leaders is likely on the move.

Headlines may blow up around Sam Leavitt, DJ Lagway, and Dylan Raiola, but winning college football games will likely center on grabbing top defensive backs. Monday's announcement of a portal entry won't draw as many headlines, but might well impact who is successful in 2026 (and the struggles of college football to address G5 teams getting their rosters raided annually).

Old Dominion safety Jerome Carter III has announced that he's entering the transfer portal. Carter missed half his senior season of high school and saw a list of interested teams dwindle to the point where he chose to go with the Monarchs. Carter's father played at Florida State and briefly in the NFL.

After a solid freshman season in 2024 playing as a reserve and on special teams, Carter took off in 2025. The 6'2" safety finished the year with 75 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and six interceptions, just off the pace of FBS leader Jakari Foster, who had seven picks for Louisiana Tech.

Carter will have two years of eligibility remaining and figures to draw his fair share of portal interest. One intriguing place to start is Florida State, where Mike Norvell could use all the help he can get coming off a 4-8 season and with his job in apparent jeopardy. The Seminoles were competent in pass defense a year ago, but might still be intrigued by Carter.

Old Dominion won 10 games in 2025, tying their best single-season mark in the school's brief FBS history. But the Monarchs' dilemma is now how to keep the team together. Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph and now Carter have both indicated plans to enter the transfer portal, likely to seek bigger stages and higher compensation. The Monarchs essentially find themselves having to re-enter the cycle of building up a star from within, although they may then lose the star.