Nation’s No.1 QB ‘Almost Certain’ to Start for Major College Football Program Next Season

The college football world just witnessed a major change in where the best players want to go. A top-rated prospect made a shocking choice that shifted the balance for a rising team.

This decision came right as the early signing period began for the 2026 class. Staying close to home became a bigger priority for the athlete than joining a traditional winner.

Jared Curtis is now the most famous name on the Vanderbilt roster. Many experts believe the five-star quarterback who was ranked the top recruit of the 2026 class is ready to take over the starting job for the Commodores right away.

Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard thinks the young quarterback is a lock to lead the team in 2026. Shepard noted that "He's almost certain to start right away, and even though there will be some growing pains, the potential is through-the-roof."

Shepard explained that his arm talent is the best seen in a prospect since Matthew Stafford played. That player comp was apt because for nearly all of his recruitment, Curtis was expected to join the Georgia Bulldogs.

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) speaks with teammates during the fourth quarter of the Division II-A championship against USJ at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He actually committed to Georgia twice before flipping to the Commodores in December. Reports say Curtis is set to make more than $1.5 million in his first year through name, image, and likeness deals.

This is a huge amount of money for a player who has not played a college game yet. Georgia made a strong offer of nearly $1 million, but they were not willing to match the higher price.

Vanderbilt is coming off a great season where they won 10 games under Diego Pavia. With Pavia moving on to the NFL, the team needs a new leader to keep the momentum going.

Curtis will compete with Blaze Berlowitz for the job during spring practice. Berlowitz has some experience, but only played in a handful of games last year in spot duty. Meanwhile, the true freshman is viewed as the future of the program and a player with professional talent. He will have to learn a new system without some of the team's top targets, like Eli Stowers.

Fans are already looking forward to a big matchup against Georgia on October 3. This game will be a chance for Curtis to show his former team what they missed out on.

The Commodores will participate in the annual Black and Gold spring game on Saturday, April 18.