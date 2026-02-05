National champion coach shares his method for fixing college football's depth issues

A veteran leader who recently secured a national title is bringing a distinct set of priorities to his new program. This approach prioritizes quality over quantity during the critical spring training window. He believes that maximizing every minute on the field is far more important than exhausting the full allotment of sessions permitted by the NCAA.

His philosophy centers on maintaining a healthy roster as the most vital component of a successful transition. This strategy ensures that his athletes remain energized and avoid unnecessary fatigue before the demanding fall season arrives. By focusing on high-tempo drills and organized movement, the coach aims to instill a new identity within a revamped roster.

The program has aggressively used the transfer portal to secure top-tier talent and lay the foundation for future success.

This strategic shift requires players to quickly master complex terminology while demonstrating a relentless commitment on every snap. The staff remains dedicated to an environment where efficiency takes precedence over traditional volume.

During a recent appearance on The Triple Option podcast, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti discussed his unconventional methods with Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram and Rob Stone.

Cignetti emphasized his commitment to efficiency, noting that he has never practiced 15 times in spring or 25 times in fall camp during his career. "And you know, we'll practice 13 times," Cignetti said. "I've never practiced 15 times in spring yet. I've never practiced 25 times in fall camp. We'll get enough done in 13 days."

The limited schedule caught the attention of Urban Meyer, who asked for clarification on the time spent on the field. Cignetti confirmed that spring sessions rarely exceed an hour and a half per day.

"Spring ball may go 150 (minutes)," Cignetti said. This structured environment is designed to maximize output while minimizing the physical toll on a roster that is still building its secondary options.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers completed the first-ever 16-0 season in the modern era of college football during their title-winning run.

Cignetti explained that his primary goal is to keep his players fresh and healthy because no program has enough depth. "That's what I'm trying to do, keep them fresh and healthy because nobody has depth," Cignetti said. "And I've never had a team that had enough depth."

Mark Ingram praised this approach by stating, "That's going to get players there off that schedule. You're keeping them fresh. You're keeping them ready to go. Efficiency."

The emphasis on avoiding wasted time resonated with veterans of the professional ranks. Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played eight seasons before retiring in 2018, responded on social media to a video of the interview, offering high praise for the methodology.

"My kind of coach! I swear too many coaches waste time and punish their players," Smith noted.

The roster overhaul supporting this vision includes key additions such as quarterback Josh Hoover, who arrives from TCU with significant starting experience. The defense also gains versatility through Kansas State transfers Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor, while Notre Dame transfer Joshua Burnham adds athleticism to the line.

These players are expected to help the team transition to the systems Cignetti used during his previous championship run.

The coaching staff remains focused on establishing a culture of consistency in which players perform at a high level on every play. The spring session will conclude with a public exhibition game in Bloomington to showcase the progress of the new-look roster.

The Indiana Hoosiers will begin their 2026 season at home against North Texas on Sat., September 5.

