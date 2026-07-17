National Powerhouse Ranked No. 1 Defense for 2026 College Football Season

A defensive front that came back in full and a cornerback pairing scouts already compare to the nation's best have pushed a Big Ten contender above Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Georgia in a new preseason ranking, even as some of the computer models aren't quite as convinced.

On3 analyst J.D. PicKell released his top 10 defenses for the 2026 college football season, and the Oregon Ducks landed at the top of the list.

Oklahoma came in second, followed by Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas, Miami, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana rounding out the group.

Why Oregon's defensive line and secondary earned the No. 1 ranking

Oregon returns its entire starting defensive line from a group that helped carry the Ducks to a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth last season.

Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei are back off the edge. The interior tandem of Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington returns too, after both passed on the 2026 NFL Draft.

Washington in particular is drawing first-round buzz for 2027. One Big 12 general manager told ESPN, "A'Mauri will be a first-round pick."

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The back-end is just as loaded with cornerback Brandon Finney Jr and safety Koi Perich, giving Oregon what PicKell's list called the best cornerback-safety tandem in the country.

Finney did not allow a catch in eight of his 15 starts as a true freshman in 2025 and posted the second-best contested target rate among FBS defensive backs. He capped the season with two interceptions and a fumble recovery to earn Orange Bowl Defensive MVP honors in a 23-0 win over Texas Tech.

The one question mark is at linebacker, where Jerry Mixon and Devon Jackson will need to prove they can hold up next to that level of talent up front and in the secondary.

How Oregon's defense compares to other top programs

National models are not entirely aligned with PicKell's placement. A production-based breakdown from CBS Sports has Oregon 35th among all 138 FBS teams in raw defensive production such as tackles, sacks and pressures.

That same breakdown ranks Oregon 19th in havoc rate, a reflection of a unit built more on individual efficiency and returning star power than on sheer defensive snaps played. Notre Dame's secondary, by contrast, is rated among the most complete in the country, with all three returning starting cornerbacks grading out near the top of the sport.

Punt and Rally's computer power ratings tell a similar story. Their model puts Notre Dame first on defense, Georgia second and Oregon third, a small but notable gap between the analytics and PicKell's evaluation.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

None of that changes the stakes in Eugene. Oregon reached the CFP semifinal last season before falling to Indiana in the Peach Bowl, watching the Hoosiers go on to beat Miami for the national championship.

Lanning has said the loss is still fueling the program. Asked this spring whether the Peach Bowl result was driving the team, he said, "We didn't finish the way we wanted to."

PicKell's offensive rankings had Oregon second nationally behind Miami, meaning the same set of rankings views this roster as a top two unit on both sides of the ball.

Oregon travels to Ohio State in early November, the first trip back to Columbus since winning there in 2021, giving the defense a chance to prove the No. 1 ranking on the field rather than in a preseason release.