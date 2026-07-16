Nike Announces High-Profile NIL Deal With Elite College Football QB

Nike expanded its football roster this week, officially adding Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore to its NIL stable for 2026.

The signing is part of a larger group that includes 11 top high school prospects and seven other college standouts from programs such as Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Texas' Cam Coleman, LSU's Trey'Dez Green, Ohio State's Chris Henry Jr. and Vanderbilt's Jared Curtis.

Dante Moore's Nike relationship, growing NIL portfolio

Moore's ties to Nike go back to last October, when he and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore fronted the "Grateful Ducks" campaign, a collaboration with the Grateful Dead built around Oregon's tie-dye uniform combination and a special-edition Air Max 90 release. This week's move makes the partnership official.

Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing Ann Miller explained the thinking behind the wave of new signings.

"Nike's football roster has always been defined by the athletes who are shaping where the game goes next," Miller said.

"These signings reflect our commitment to serving the best football talent at every level with the support, innovation and partnership they need to reach their full potential on the field and away from the game."

Moore has built one of the more diverse NIL portfolios in college football, with partnerships that include Beats by Dre, DoorDash, Raising Cane's, Factor Meals, T-Mobile and CVS, along with a recent addition from eBay.

He also runs his own merchandise shop and has published a children's book, "From Journey to Dreams." On3 places his NIL valuation north of $5 million, ranking him among the dozen highest-earning players in the sport and the top earner at Oregon.

Looking ahead to what's next for the Ducks in 2026

In his first year as Oregon's full-time starter, he completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, earned first-team Big Ten honors, and led the Ducks to a 13-2 record and a College Football Playoff appearance that ended with a 56-22 loss to Indiana in the Peach Bowl.

That performance put Moore in position to be a top-two pick in this year's NFL Draft. He turned it down anyway. "Of course, I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year," he told ESPN in January, after explaining he still felt he had more to learn.

Moore, who ranks No. 3 on my list of the top returning college football quarterbacks, returns behind an experienced offensive line and a receiver room that includes Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, back from injury.

Analyst Phil Steele ranked Moore second on his preseason Heisman list behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Nike is betting that Moore's next chapter, on the field in 2026 and beyond, is worth being attached to early.

Oregon opens the season Sept. 5 against Boise State at Autzen Stadium, with the toughest stretch coming late, including a Nov. 7 trip to Ohio State and a regular-season finale against Washington on Nov. 28.