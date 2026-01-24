Good cold weather players enter the NFL with a mix of experience, size, and toughness to play through poor conditions. Often Big Ten players will have more experience in the elements. Size and physicality become more punishing in the cold. Those that can consistently deal physicality while taking hits in return are the most cold weather ready.

Fernando Mendoza

You’ll often hear about a quarterback’s frame when discussing their ceiling as an NFL player. Mendoza is reportedly six-foot-five and 225 pounds. Though I could see him adding more weight once in the pros, he is already bigger than most. We saw his ability on numerous occasions against both Ohio State and Miami to play through big hits.

Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Downhill physical running backs often show in the latter portions of the NFL season. Though it is difficult to build a run game without solid offensive line play, a team with a foundation can really benefit from Love’s playstyle. He can wear down defenses in any weather.

Makai Lemon

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) tries to break a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Lemon might be the toughest player in this draft class. With USC now in the Big Ten, we saw him make numerous tough over the middle catches in cold weather. This is a player who confidently brings physicality and high effort regardless of the circumstances.

David Bailey

Bailey consistently pins his ears back and gives everything he has. This is a player that cares less about flash and more about substance. He has a real blue collar mentality to rushing the passer with a continuous ability to create plays amongst chaos.

Gennings Dunker

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) blocks Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have a simple rule. Iowa offensive linemen lead the way in terms of toughness and grit. Dunker played in a system that’s done as well as any at preparing the big uglies for professional football.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

McNeil-Warren has begun to receive some first round buzz here and there from analysts. It’s always difficult to project MAC players to the pros, but we’ve recently seen Quinyon Mitchell make the seamless transition. One thing is for sure, MAC football prepares you for cold weather.

Keionte Scott

Scott is perhaps the most physical defensive back in this draft class. Yes the Miami player doesn’t always make the easy transition to cold weather football. However, I would bet on a player who shows the willingness to play violently on a down to down basis.

Dontay Corleone

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) runs with the ball as he avoids Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

This Cincinnati defensive tackle has been on the draft radar for years, and now will finally make his way to the NFL. Dubbed “The Godfather” due to his last name, Corleone produced for multiple years at Cincinnati and showed leadership on the Bearcats defense.

Gabe Jacas

Illinois’ defense has a hardnosed mentality that’s kept them competitive in recent years. Jacas is the latest in a long line of uber-physical box players the Fighting Illini have produced.

Nick Singleton

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) gets tripped up while carrying the ball in the fourth quarter of a Big Ten football game against Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A running back such as Singleton who’s not only played in cold weather games but also in under center run concepts is more than ready for the NFL cold. Singleton may not end up a high draft pick, but he’s got the rushing mentality for winter football.

Bryce Lance

North Dakota State Bison wide receiver Bryce Lance (5) evades South Dakota State Jackrabbits cornerback Dalys Beanum (7) on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Fargodome in Fargo, Nouth Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lance is a big name to watch in pre-draft testing due to his FCS background. The past two seasons he’s been a big part of North Dakota State’s offense. There’s potential in his size and athleticism. Players from Fargo rarely have trouble transitioning to winter weather.