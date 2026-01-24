11 Cold-Weather NFL Draft Prospects Amid U.S. Winter Storm Surge
In this story:
Good cold weather players enter the NFL with a mix of experience, size, and toughness to play through poor conditions. Often Big Ten players will have more experience in the elements. Size and physicality become more punishing in the cold. Those that can consistently deal physicality while taking hits in return are the most cold weather ready.
Fernando Mendoza
You’ll often hear about a quarterback’s frame when discussing their ceiling as an NFL player. Mendoza is reportedly six-foot-five and 225 pounds. Though I could see him adding more weight once in the pros, he is already bigger than most. We saw his ability on numerous occasions against both Ohio State and Miami to play through big hits.
Jeremiyah Love
Downhill physical running backs often show in the latter portions of the NFL season. Though it is difficult to build a run game without solid offensive line play, a team with a foundation can really benefit from Love’s playstyle. He can wear down defenses in any weather.
Makai Lemon
Lemon might be the toughest player in this draft class. With USC now in the Big Ten, we saw him make numerous tough over the middle catches in cold weather. This is a player who confidently brings physicality and high effort regardless of the circumstances.
David Bailey
Bailey consistently pins his ears back and gives everything he has. This is a player that cares less about flash and more about substance. He has a real blue collar mentality to rushing the passer with a continuous ability to create plays amongst chaos.
Gennings Dunker
I have a simple rule. Iowa offensive linemen lead the way in terms of toughness and grit. Dunker played in a system that’s done as well as any at preparing the big uglies for professional football.
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
McNeil-Warren has begun to receive some first round buzz here and there from analysts. It’s always difficult to project MAC players to the pros, but we’ve recently seen Quinyon Mitchell make the seamless transition. One thing is for sure, MAC football prepares you for cold weather.
Keionte Scott
Scott is perhaps the most physical defensive back in this draft class. Yes the Miami player doesn’t always make the easy transition to cold weather football. However, I would bet on a player who shows the willingness to play violently on a down to down basis.
Dontay Corleone
This Cincinnati defensive tackle has been on the draft radar for years, and now will finally make his way to the NFL. Dubbed “The Godfather” due to his last name, Corleone produced for multiple years at Cincinnati and showed leadership on the Bearcats defense.
Gabe Jacas
Illinois’ defense has a hardnosed mentality that’s kept them competitive in recent years. Jacas is the latest in a long line of uber-physical box players the Fighting Illini have produced.
Nick Singleton
A running back such as Singleton who’s not only played in cold weather games but also in under center run concepts is more than ready for the NFL cold. Singleton may not end up a high draft pick, but he’s got the rushing mentality for winter football.
Bryce Lance
Lance is a big name to watch in pre-draft testing due to his FCS background. The past two seasons he’s been a big part of North Dakota State’s offense. There’s potential in his size and athleticism. Players from Fargo rarely have trouble transitioning to winter weather.
Nick Merriam has spent the past five years working in player development, video analysis and NFL draft analysis. Since 2020, he has contributed to Boom or Bust: The Draft Show, served as a student scouting assistant at Syracuse University, and worked as a video coaching assistant at Stony Brook University. Nick graduated from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University majoring in broadcast journalism.Follow nickwithsports