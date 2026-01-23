USC Fans Will Love Latest Makai Lemon NFL Draft Projection

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon was a playmaker on offense, which led him to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft after his junior year. Lemon is projected to be a first-round pick in the draft and expected to be one of the top wide receivers of the class.

Not only is Lemon a first-round projection, but an updated mock draft by Pro Football Focus has the USC wide receiver going No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon is predicted to be the third wide receiver taken, behind Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson. After his performance in 2025, Lemon has the potential to step right in and make a difference on the Saints' offense.

Why Makai Lemon Makes Sense for the New Orleans Saints

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints selected quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round. Although he did not begin the season as the starter, he played through the second half of the season and led New Orleans on a four-game win streak. Now that the Saints found their quarterback, the franchise must build around him, making Lemon a smart pick for New Orleans.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates the win as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Lemon can become a true outside receiving threat for the Saints. He will be paired up with wide receiver Chris Olave, who recorded 1,163 receiving yards. Adding another elite receiver with Lemon’s playmaking abilities can open up the Saints’ offense.

The Saints won six games in 2025, two fewer than the Carolina Panthers, who finished No. 1 in the NFC South. With the division wide open, Lemon could become an immediate playmaker to help the franchise take a step forward in Saints coach Kellen Moore’s second season.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Makai Lemon Boosts Draft Stock With USC Trojans

Lemon spent three seasons with the USC Trojans, joining the program as a four-star recruit. He stayed in-state, committing to the Trojans as a California native, and has steadily improved each year with the program.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

In Lemon’s second year with the Trojans, he led the team with 764 receiving yards, showing off his potential. The Trojans faced the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2024, which is when Lemon proved he can be the team’s No. 1 receiver.

One of the biggest conversations entering the bowl game was regarding USC losing three of its top receivers to the transfer portal. Lemon ended up recording six receptions for 99 yards, helping the Trojans defeat the Aggies. After that performance, there was high anticipation for Lemon leading up to his third season, and he lived up to the expectations.

Lemon finished the season ranked No. 7 in the FBS for receiving yards and second in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Through the 2025 season, Lemon racked up 79 receptions for 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He recorded multiple touchdown receptions in three games, which were against Georgia Southern, Illinois, and Oregon.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon showcased his abilities to catch contested passes and proved to be a reliable receiver for quarterback Jayden Maiava. According to Pro Football Focus, Lemon caught 66.7 percent of contested targets this season.

Not only could Lemon be the first USC wide receiver selected in the first round since Jordan Addisonin 2023, but he has the chance to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES