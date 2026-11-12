NCAA Raises Red Flags Over Troubling Trend in College Football

The NCAA released new data Wednesday tying multiple transfers to sharply lower graduation rates in college football, and the governing body is using the numbers to push Congress and the courts to slow down player movement.

Football Bowl Subdivision players who transferred more than once graduated at a rate 27% lower than peers who stayed at one school, and NCAA President Charlie Baker called the data “a flashing red warning sign” about court-imposed transfer rules.

What does the NCAA data show?

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The study followed about 36,000 athletes across all sports who enrolled in the 2018-19 school year. Regardless of race, gender or sport, multiple transfers typically graduated within six years at rates 10 percentage points below one-time transfers and 15 to 20 points below athletes who never switched schools.

The decline was smaller for Championship Subdivision football players at 21%. Black athletes across all sports saw the steepest falloff, from 82% with no transfers to 62% after more than one.

Men’s basketball shows that a single move isn’t the problem. One-time transfers there graduated at 80%, above the 74% for players who stayed put, often because they finished degrees before playing a final season elsewhere. A second move dropped the rate to 67%.

NCAA eligibility lawsuits fuel transfers

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Baker aimed the numbers at the courts because fifth-year eligibility lawsuits, filed after the NCAA adopted a five-years-to-play-five-seasons rule in June, almost always involve a transfer.

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos, a former UCF signee now on his fourth program since 2022, was ruled ineligible the day before the Red Raiders’ Week 5 game at Colorado after a Kentucky appeals court dissolved his injunction.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals handed the NCAA a bigger win Nov. 6, reversing a nationwide fifth year for 2022 high school graduates. NCAA chief legal officer Scott Bearby wrote that retroactive changes “can destabilize rosters and disrupt the settled expectations of student-athletes regarding roster spots and playing time.” Still, about 200 state cases involving up to 850 athletes remain.

Baker’s court-imposed framing only partly fits, though, because the 2018-19 group spent most of its careers before a West Virginia federal judge lifted the sit-out requirement for multiple-time transfers in December 2023.

Where does the federal bill stand?

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The Protect College Sports Act passed the Senate 77-22 on Sept. 28. It would create uniform eligibility and transfer rules and curb future eligibility lawsuits, though it wouldn’t touch pending cases.

Its odds dropped after Democrats won control of both chambers in the Nov. 3 midterms. The lame-duck Republican House has eight working days through Nov. 20 and 12 more before a scheduled Dec. 17 adjournment. In addition, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has signaled changes are expected, which would send the bill back to the Senate.

If the House doesn’t pass it before the new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3, backers will have to start over with a Democratic House majority that mostly opposed this version.