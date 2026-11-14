Pat McAfee Leaves Fans Stunned With Viral ‘College GameDay’ Moment

Pat McAfee turned a nationwide air travel stoppage into the opening act of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, riding onto Boise State’s campus on horseback as the show went live ahead of the Broncos’ matchup with Oregon State.

Host Rece Davis set up the bit by telling viewers McAfee was fighting travel trouble, and seconds later the analyst’s voice cut in. “Rece Davis, can you hear me? I got you,” McAfee said. “Don’t you worry about an airplane. Don’t you worry about an automobile.”

McAfee rides into Boise with a Broncos flag

Don’t you worry, @PatMcAfeeShow found his way to GameDay in Boise 🐎 pic.twitter.com/3LlNmzeqLi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 14, 2026

Davis opened the show by tying McAfee’s absence to the flight chaos that hit the country Friday.

“As you might have heard, people have had some travel difficulties over the last couple of days due to this stoppage,” Davis said. “That includes Pat McAfee. We’re certainly hopeful that we find him soon and that McAfee can make it to the set.”

The broadcast then cut to the former Indianapolis Colts punter in a dark suit on a dark horse. He waved a Boise State flag as handlers led the animal through a packed crowd toward the desk.

Once he was on the ground, McAfee pumped up the crowd about the day’s slate, saying, “This particular Saturday is going to be a magical one.” Then he gave credit to his ride.

“That horse’s name was Rodeo, and I will say to Rodeo, thank you for not bucking my ass off,” McAfee said. “I’ve never ridden a horse before. I certainly lied to them to let that happen.”

The entrance fit right in at Boise State, where the equine mascot tradition dates back to 1965. That year a horse named Spyieche started running a lap around the field after every score.

How did the ground stop affect college football?

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The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures nationwide at 3:45 p.m. ET Friday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the stop followed “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” It lasted more than four hours before lifting at 8:15 p.m. ET. Later that night, Duffy blamed aging equipment that took on “overloaded data, and they went down.”

It was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, and it left several college football teams stuck waiting to travel for Saturday games. Oregon State hadn’t left for Boise when planes were grounded, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The Beavers set up buses as a contingency plan before flying out Friday night.

Boise State’s stakes against Oregon State

Boise State Broncos rider Vennesa Hansen rides out on her horse Precious prior to the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GameDay is back in Boise for the first time since 2010. On that visit, Boise State beat Oregon State 37-24 behind quarterback Kellen Moore.

The Broncos are 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12, and they’ve won eight straight. At No. 24, they’re the only Group of Six team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon State comes in at 5-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play. A Boise State win would put the Pac-12 Championship Game on the blue turf in December.

Former Broncos All-American running back Ian Johnson is the celebrity guest picker. He’s best known for scoring the winning two-point conversion in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl upset of Oklahoma.

The horseback arrival also adds to a busy fall for McAfee. In late October, the University of Utah issued an official apology after a school video had students calling him “corny” and “creepy” ahead of GameDay’s visit to Salt Lake City.

Oregon State and Boise State kick off at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.