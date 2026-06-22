New Landing Spot Rumors Emerge for Brendan Sorby Following College Football Departure

One week has passed since Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby declared his intent to enter the NFL's supplemental draft amid an ongoing investigation into his sports gambling habits.

In the weeks after Sorsby checked into a gambling treatment program, reports surfaced that he wagered around $90,000 in bets over the last four years. The most troubling aspect of the investigation involved bets on Indiana football games while he was in the program in 2022 and 2023.

In the past, gambling on your own team resulted in lifelong bans from most sports. These players possess inside information about their teammates that is unavailable to other gamblers, creating an unfair advantage.

Of course, there is also the risk of the player intentionally underperforming to win a wage.

However, there is growing confidence that NFL teams are willing to take a chance on Sorsby in the supplemental draft. NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussed Sorsby's value across the league on a recent edition of "The Pat McAfee Show."

"There's a lot that goes into it because he's very talented," Rapoport said. "I talked to seven general managers to get an understanding of where the talent is. They believe (he is) universally (a) first-round talent, may not get a first-round pick, but a first-round talent, and you're probably looking at second or maybe even third-round supplemental pick, if he is eligible to be in it, if they are even going to have one."

Why are NFL teams interested in Brendan Sorsby?

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through a drill during spring football practice, Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby's dual-threat capabilities mixed with his 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame make him an intriguing prospect for NFL organizations.

Even though no team Sorsby played for finished with more than seven wins, he was a productive commodity each of the last three college football seasons. In 10 games as Indiana's starter in 2023, he threw for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 286 yards and four more touchdowns.

In two seasons as a starter at Cincinnati, Sorsby threw for a combined 5,613 yards, 45 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and while running for 1,027 yards and 18 more touchdowns.

The Bearcats were 12-12 with him as their starter, but Sorsby's production was a constant in their push to even themselves with the Big 12 after joining in 2023.

There is conflicting information about how much Texas Tech actually paid Sorsby to transfer, but the initial number was in the range of $5.1 million.

The expectation was for Sorsby to elevate the Red Raiders from College Football Playoff participants to national championship contenders in 2026.