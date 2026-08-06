College Football Rankings: Phil Steele Predicts the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

Predicting the preseason AP college football rankings is something that Phil Steele has proven to be remarkably good at in recent years, and once again the veteran magazine publisher has offered his projection for what to expect as the first poll is set to go live in a few days.

Of the 170 teams in the top-ten those rankings over the previous 17 preseasons, Steele correctly predicted a whopping 162 of them, a remarkable 95 percent success rate. That includes a nine year preseason stretch where Steele was correct on all 10 of the teams he projected.

Now, as AP top 25 pollsters are set to reveal their own vote for the 2026 preseason rankings in college football, let’s take an updated look at what Phil Steele expects their vote will look like with just days remaining until the kickoff.

Phil Steele Predicts the AP Preseason Football Rankings

10. LSU

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LSU’s last ranking: Unranked

It’s no secret that there’s a ton of pressure on Lane Kiffin to do something great the first time out after all that offseason hype, and so far his roster-building and recruiting bona fides have proven solid enough, building arguably the best transfer class in college football in 2026.

But another tough SEC schedule, and a big non-conference debut against Clemson, awaits an LSU roster that still has structural questions running the football and blocking for the run, while quarterback Sam Leavitt hasn’t been on a field since October after suffering a foot injury.

9. Ole Miss

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Ole Miss’ last ranking: No. 3

Coming off a stupendous finish last season, Pete Golding takes over for good from the Kiffin regime, boasting elite returning contributors in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, probably the SEC’s best signal caller, and running back Kewan Lacy, who set program records in rushing last fall.

All eyes will be on that Week 3 clash against LSU in Oxford, naturally, but first Ole Miss needs to get over a season opening hump against insurgent ACC contender Louisville in a game that itself will influence this team’s resume come College Football Playoff selection time.

8. Texas Tech

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Texas Tech’s last ranking: No. 7

Brendan Sorsby transferred in to play quarterback, then was out, then was back in , then went to the NFL Supplemental Draft, which was then called off.

All that drama results in Will Hammond taking over a Red Raiders offense that already boasts one of college football’s best backfields, led by Cameron Dickey, and an experienced group of blockers.

Joey McGuire engineered a defensive renaissance at Texas Tech last fall that led to a Big 12 championship, holding opponents to under 12 points per game, and while they lose a key trio of tacklers, enough incoming help from the transfer portal should fortify key positions all over the field, in addition to five returning starters.

7. Miami

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Miami’s last ranking: No. 2

Despite not winning the ACC championship, the Hurricanes were selected for the College Football Playoff, and made the most of that opportunity, closely playing Indiana’s team of destiny in a close loss for the national title, and now the pressure is on to stay in contention and make another run.

That effort could be stalled by plenty of outgoing elite defensive talent up front that went on to become high NFL Draft picks, but in the meantime what should be a potent offense led by new quarterback Darian Mensah alongside wideout Malachi Toney and veteran back Mark Fletcher should hold things down.

6. Indiana

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Indiana’s last ranking: No. 1

Curt Cignetti has won 27 of his 29 games at Indiana and is coming off arguably the single greatest run for any school in college football history, taking the underachieving Hoosier program on the first 16-0 run in the NCAA since 1894 and winning the school’s first national championship.

Fernando Mendoza being gone could lead you to believe Indiana will take a step back, but the addition of veteran quarterback Josh Hoover from the portal and Cignetti returning a slew of key defenders, blockers, and skill players should keep IU at the front of the line again come playoff time.

5. Georgia

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Georgia’s last ranking: No. 6

Kirby Smart was on the verge of college football’s next dynasty after winning two straight national championships in 2021 and 2022, but his Bulldogs, the back-to-back reigning SEC champions, haven’t won a College Football Playoff game since.

Favored to make it a three-peat in the SEC title race this year, Georgia has enough defensive firepower returning in all phases to mount a credible postseason run again, and Gunner Stockton is under center again, aided by a capable backfield and experienced blockers in what should be another efficient, if not very explosive, offense.

4. Oregon

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Oregon’s last ranking: No. 4

Coming off a disappointing College Football Playoff exit at the hands of Indiana, the Ducks now look like the next Big Ten hopeful who can extend the conference’s national championship run, returning a star-studded roster led by quarterback Dante Moore, under center again after spurning the NFL Draft this spring.

Add in what might end up being the best wide receiver corps in the country and a defensive rotation that, while it undergoes some notable change at key positions, also could contend for the title of the nation’s best, and Oregon is once again in position to strike.

3. Notre Dame

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Notre Dame’s last ranking: No. 10

College football’s last great independent said no to any postseason involvement after getting ditched from playoff consideration, but the program shouldn’t be in that position again this year, even despite losing most its potent rushing attack.

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are gone, but CJ Carr put out a very solid debut effort at quarterback a year ago, and he’s getting help from a talented group of wide receivers and a strong defense that returns one of the best secondary rotations in the country.

2. Texas

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Texas’ last ranking: No. 12

It’s not often that a preseason No. 1 team finishes lower than the top five, but the early play of Arch Manning last fall left plenty to be desired, raising questions around all that suffocating hype that followed the Longhorns’ quarterback and his famous surname.

Manning improved drastically over the course of the season, though, throwing 15 touchdowns and just 2 picks over his final eight games, leading Texas to wins over ranked Oklahoma and Vanderbilt and undefeated rival Texas A&M, then taking down Michigan in the bowl game.

While critics decry the Longhorns getting all that preseason hype again , they do have a roster that includes elite transfers like wide receiver Cam Coleman and rushers Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and a strong defense that brings back the SEC’s best edge rusher in Colin Simmons.

1. Ohio State

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Ohio State’s last ranking: No. 5

While the Coaches Poll vote showed there’s no complete consensus around the No. 1 team, the Buckeyes did get the most votes, and they’re predicted to do likewise once the AP pollsters reveal their preseason deliberations.

Not for no reason, with Jeremiah Smith back once again as college football’s unchallenged top wide receiver, in tandem with Heisman finalist quarterback Julian Sayin and another solid group of blockers and capable help in the backfield in the form of Bo Jackson.

The negatives? Matt Patricia has some major names to replace on the defensive side of the ball, and Ohio State faces what will be a tougher schedule than normal, with road tests against Texas, Iowa, Indiana, USC, and Nebraska, and home tilts against Oregon and Michigan.

(Steele)