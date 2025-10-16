College Football HQ

New Penn State football coach: 5 best candidates after a top contender drops out

Indiana's Curt Cignetti had been mentioned as a top candidate to be the new Penn State coach, but the latest news indicates the Nittany Lions will be looking elsewhere. Here's an updated look at the best fits for Penn State.

Jonathan Adams

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks onto the field during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
One of Penn State's top potential candidates to be the new head coach is already off the board just days into the program's coaching search. Penn State's firing of James Franklin has already prompted one Big Ten coach to get a sizable raise.

Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Nebraska's Matt Rhule were perceived to be the early front-runners at Penn State, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Indiana announced on Thursday that Cignetti has agreed to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension.

The news appears to take Penn State out of contention for Cignetti. Let's take a look at the top contenders to be the next Penn State head coach with Cignetti off the board.

No. 1 Nebraska HC Matt Rhule

With Cignetti staying in Bloomington, Rhule now has sole possession of front-runner status in the Penn State rumors. Nittany Lions fans would be wise not to simply assume that Rhule will automatically be Penn State's next coach.

Yet, there are plenty of reasons why Rhule is a serious contender. Rhule has a close relationship with Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft.

The Nebraska coach is also a former Penn State linebacker. Unless Rhule signs a similar extension at Nebraska in the coming weeks, the Cornhuskers coach is going to continue to be linked to Penn State.

No. 2 Tulane HC Jon Sumrall

Tulane's Jon Sumrall continues to be linked to several SEC jobs, most of which are not currently open. Don't be surprised if Penn State beats the SEC to making a push for Sumrall.

The Tulane coach has transformed the Green Wave into a College Football Playoff contender. Sumrall sat out last offseason's coaching carousel, but Tulane may not be as fortunate this time around.

No. 3 Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz

Coaching at Missouri in the deep SEC is not exactly an easy gig. Safe to say Eli Drinkwitz has exceeded expectations at Missouri with back-to-back seasons with 10 or more wins.

Drinkwitz would give Penn State a different personality than Franklin. The Missouri coach brings an innovative offensive system, strong recruiting profile and immediately inserts some fun in what has become an uber-serious environment in Happy Valley.

No. 4 Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

There was a time when Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was seemingly linked to every major college football opening. Campbell has opted to stay at Ames, and the coaching carousel hot boards have moved on to other names.

The Iowa State coach is coming off a career-high 11 wins with the Cyclones in 2024. Could the time finally be right for Campbell to leave Iowa State?

No. 5 Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea

Clark Lea is doing something few college football coaches have been able to do: win at Vanderbilt. Could Penn State return to the Vandy to Happy Valley pipeline?

The last time Penn State hired a former Vanderbilt coach things ended on a sour note, but Franklin transformed a Nittany Lions program that was down. Lea would have more to work with than his predecessor if he opted to leave the SEC challenges in Nashville behind.

Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

