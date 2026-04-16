It is no secret that the Auburn Tigers have hit a rough patch. The Tigers have five straight losing seasons and six straight seasons of six wins or fewer. The team has also gone through six head coaches during that span, with three being full-time and three serving as interim head coaches.

The most recent two were Hugh Freeze and Bryan Harsin. Freeze was fired this past season after compiling a 15-19 record over three years, while Harsin was dismissed during his second season after going 9-12.

So now, the program has turned the page to Alex Golesh. He arrives after going 23-15 in three seasons as the head coach of the South Florida Bulls.

His best season came last year, when he led the team to a 9-3 record. He now faces the challenge of ending Auburn’s skid and restoring stability to a program that has lacked it for years.

Auburn head football coach Alex Golesh visits the field. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"The Hugh Freeze and Bryan Harsin era, a lot of people call it the 'dark ages' of Auburn," AL.com's Jerry Humphrey said on 'The Paul Finebaum Show.' "I think the philosophy he's bringing... he's kind of bringing that vibe back to Auburn."

The big question is whether Golesh is the answer. While he did have success this past season, his overall track record is still relatively limited. He went 7-6 in both of his first two seasons at South Florida. Last year showed progress, but it also revealed some concerns.

The Bulls started the season with solid wins over Florida and Boise State. However, they later suffered losses to Miami Hurricanes, Memphis Tigers and Navy Midshipmen. That final loss eliminated any chance of a College Football Playoff berth after the team had positioned itself as a potential Group of Five representative.

That inconsistency raises legitimate concerns. With Golesh not having a long track record of sustained success and his team struggling in key moments, it is fair to question whether he was the right hire or if Auburn should have pursued a more proven option.

At the same time, Auburn’s issues go beyond just the head coach. The program has struggled with stability, recruiting consistency and competing in an increasingly difficult SEC landscape. Golesh’s offensive background could provide a spark, but turning Auburn around will require more than just scheme changes.

Golesh can obviously silence much of that skepticism by putting together a strong first season. He retained much of Auburn's defensive staff for continuity while bringing in several of his offensive assistants along with quarterback Byrum Brown.

If he can lead Auburn to a winning season in Year 1, it would not only signal progress but also restore belief within the program. In a conference as competitive as the SEC, even modest improvement would be a step in the right direction. But if the struggles continue, the questions surrounding the hire will only grow louder.