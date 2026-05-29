Elite 4-Star IOL's Sweepstakes Down to Two Major College Football Programs

College football prospects in the class of 2027 are closing in on their commitments as June of the 2026 offseason approaches.

Most of these prospects are in the process of visiting the handful of programs they are most intrigued by in their recruitment. Some visitors have already reached a college decision, but others are waiting until July or August to announce their pledges.

Among the uncommitted prospects inching closer to a decision is four-star interior offensive lineman Reed Ramsier.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder from The First Academy in Orlando, Florida, ranks as the No. 20 interior offensive lineman, No. 28 prospect in Florida and No. 304 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

247Sports ranks Ramsier slightly higher than Rivals, slotting him as the No. 12 interior offensive lineman, No. 22 prospect in Florida and No. 228 overall prospect in the class of 2027.

Ramsier holds over 38 offers from programs across the country, but the race for his commitment shrank on Thursday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Ramsier narrowed his list of finalists to a pair of SEC programs and canceled an official visit to Clemson, which landed a commitment from fellow four-star interior offensive lineman Carter Jones on Monday.

Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and head coach Alex Golesh talk during warm ups before Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers will receive the first of Ramsier's official visits next month on June 12. Auburn offered Ramsier a scholarship shortly after its hiring of Alex Golesh, and he visited the Tigers in both February and March.

Auburn holds nine commitments in its 2027 class, the majority of which committed to the Tigers after the beginning of May. Recruiting high-end offensive line talent became a challenge for Auburn toward the end of the Hugh Freeze era, but four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt's commitment on May 18 was a helpful step in shifting that narrative.

Other 2027 offensive line commits include three-star interior offensive lineman Jaylon Moore and three-star offensive tackle Rance Brown.

Texas

The Longhorns will host Ramsier for the last of his two official visits on June 19. Texas offered Ramsier while he was at a camp there in June of 2025, and he has received a pair of unofficial visits from him during the 2025 season and at the end of March.

Texas is attempting to course correct in the trenches after a 2025 season filled with porous offensive line play. The Longhorns hold a pair of 2027 commits for the interior of their offensive line in Keyon Hemphill-Woods and Jackson Cook, but both rank as three-star prospects.