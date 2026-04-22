NFL Coach Raises Red Flags About 3,800-Yard QB Ahead of 2026 Draft

Carson Beck had a strong finish to his college career, leading Miami to the College Football Playoff National Championship game and throwing for 3,813 yards with 30 touchdowns in his final 16 games.

But at least one NFL coordinator isn't sold on the former Georgia and Miami quarterback as a legitimate starting prospect heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, an NFC coordinator walked away from the pre-draft process with serious doubts about Beck, both as a player and as a person.

Personality concerns overshadow Beck's tape

The NFC coordinator didn't mince words in Breer's report, saying: "He's talented enough, smooth, on time, sees it well, he's smart -- probably the smartest kid in the class. But the personality is tough. I wouldn't touch him."

That's a striking quote for a quarterback who also received strong tape reviews elsewhere. The coordinator went further, saying there's "a sense that this guy is a villain" and noted Beck was perceived as a bit of a loner, which "doesn't make him a bad guy, but isn't what you're looking for at the position."

A second NFC coordinator offered a more measured take to Breer, projecting Beck as "a middle-of-the-road backup" and noting that while his ceiling isn't especially high due to mobility concerns, "he knows how to play."

Where Beck's draft stock currently sits

The personality questions carry more weight because Beck's athletic profile already has limitations. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Beck No. 111 overall on his final Big Board, slotting him as the third quarterback in the class behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson, and projecting him as a Day 3 selection.

Todd McShay of The Ringer grades Beck a 69 out of 100, noting limited mobility and inconsistent ball placement, while projecting him as an early-career backup with future starting potential.

.@CanesFootball QB Carson Beck's footage from his workout in Indy.



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rj4scIfB7g — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Beck visited four teams ahead of the draft: the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. A second NFC coordinator told Breer he sees Beck as a solid No. 2 option, someone who "knows how to play" and represents a safer choice over quarterbacks like Nussmeier and Allar.

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh.