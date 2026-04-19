Greg McElroy Questions Star QB’s Fit in Elite College Football Offense

The college football transfer portal has changed how programs build and sustain success. Teams are no longer forced to develop replacements over multiple years.

Instead, they can plug immediate holes with experienced players. That shift has created a new model where reloading can happen almost instantly, but it also raises questions about long-term stability.

The Miami Hurricanes have become one of the clearest examples of that approach, especially at quarterback under Mario Cristobal. When Cristobal took over before the 2022 season, quarterback play was a major weakness.

That changed when Miami landed Cam Ward in the transfer portal before the 2024 season. Ward helped elevate the program, leading the team to a 10-3 record and restoring relevance.

But Ward’s departure to the NFL, where he was selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, forced Miami to reload again. The Hurricanes responded by adding Carson Beck, who helped take the program even further with a 13-3 record and a national championship appearance.

That level of back-to-back success through the portal is impressive, but it also creates an expectation that may not be sustainable year after year.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass during overtime. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Now, Miami turns to Darian Mensah, a transfer from the Duke Blue Devils. Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season while leading Duke to an ACC championship.

On paper, the production suggests another seamless transition. However, Greg McElroy raised an important concern on "Always College Football."

"It will be a slightly different style of offense with Mensah in there compared to Beck," McElroy said. "Beck was very much about getting the ball out, and letting guys run with it... Mensah hasn't been that in the past. He's a guy who can push it. I'll be really interested to see what the intermediate stuff looks like when paired with some of the deep ball and the explosiveness that might be on display for the Hurricanes."

That difference in style matters more than the raw numbers. Transitioning between quarterbacks is one thing, but adjusting the entire offensive identity each year is far more complicated.

Mensah’s game is closer to Ward’s than Beck’s, with a greater emphasis on pushing the ball downfield. Miami has already shown a willingness to adapt its offense based on personnel, which is a strength. But constant schematic shifts can also limit continuity, especially against top defenses that exploit inconsistency.

One could argue the program’s peak came with Beck, but that success was also tied to a major defensive improvement. That detail cannot be overlooked, because it shifts the conversation away from quarterback play alone.

If Miami remains one of the better defenses in the country, Mensah’s skill set should be more than enough to keep the team in contention. However, if the defense regresses even slightly, the reliance on a new quarterback in a new system becomes far riskier.

The transfer portal has given Miami a way to stay competitive without rebuilding. But eventually, the question becomes whether constantly replacing the most important position on the field is a sustainable formula for winning at the highest level.

If Mensah succeeds, it will reinforce the idea that the portal can serve as a long-term solution. If he struggles, it will highlight the limits of a strategy built on year-to-year reinvention rather than continuity.