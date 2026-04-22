Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Every Team in the 2026 NFL Draft

Top 250 prospects | 2026 NFL draft tracker | 2026 NFL draft guides

Every NFL general manager has run through a million scenarios, preparing for the worst, praying for the best.

On Thursday night in Pittsburgh, the 2026 NFL draft will kick off with commissioner Roger Goodell putting the Raiders on the clock. From there, the picks will churn, and names will fly off the board , putting some teams in terrific shape while others wince as they lose their top targets to a rival.

In many cases, teams will maneuver by trading up and down, attempting to bend the board to their wishes. In some instances, it’ll work out. In others, no such luck. A few teams will have things break their way, while some will be left wondering how things went so poorly after months of planning.

Below are the best-case and worst-case scenarios for how things could play out Thursday night and beyond for each team.

Arizona Cardinals

First round: No. 3

Total picks: 7

Best-case: Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love are both available, and a team is looking to trade up, giving the Cardinals the options of trading back or taking a player who immediately helps them.

Worst-case: Nobody wants to trade up, and the Cardinals are stuck selecting at No. 3, likely overdrafting someone such as Mauigoa or Love by a few slots.

Atlanta Falcons

Second round: No. 48

Total picks: 5

Best-case: The Falcons don’t have a first-round pick, so they’re hoping some quality talents along the lines fall to No. 48 when Atlanta first comes on the clock.

Worst-case: There are a few runs in the trenches before Atlanta gets to pick on Friday night, leaving the Falcons to either reach or take other positions in the middle rounds.

Baltimore Ravens

First round: No. 14

Total picks: 11

Best-case: The Ravens have the option of either USC receiver Makai Lemon or Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson, or Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 14. Any would be a home run for pass-catcher-needy Baltimore.

Worst-case: The top three wideouts are off the board for Baltimore, forcing the Ravens to either pivot from a weapon or take Sadiq with no other option.

Buffalo Bills

First round: No. 26

Total picks: 7

Best-case: Receivers Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), Denzel Boston (Washington) and KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) are available, along with options in the front seven. General manager Brandon Beane takes the best on the board.

Worst-case: The run on receivers is early, and the top off-ball linebackers, such as Georgia’s CJ Allen, are gone, leaving Buffalo to scramble with the 26th pick.

Carolina Panthers

First round: No. 19

Total picks: 7

Best-case: Carolina can add another playmaker to help out Bryce Young early and then bolster the defense throughout the later rounds.

Worst-case: The Panthers, having won the NFC South, see the better players at many positions off the board by the 19th pick, leaving them to scramble for someone opposite receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Chicago Bears

First round: No. 25

Total picks: 7

Best-case: The Bears need to find another pass rusher to go with Montez Sweat or a safety to replace Jaquan Brisker. Either outcome in the first round would be ideal.

Worst-case: Chicago ends up taking either the fourth or fifth edge rusher off its board, or scrambles to take a safety with Ohio State’s Caleb Downs and Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren already gone.

Cincinnati Bengals

Second round: No. 41

Total picks: 7

Best-case: Without their first-round choice, the Bengals get lucky and nab a corner or linebacker who saw their name surprisingly tumble down to No. 41.

Worst-case: The best defensive players fly off the board in the first round, leaving Cincinnati to either add an offensive lineman or reach for a difference-maker on defense.

The Browns could be eyeing Ohio State’s Carnell Tate with their No. 6 pick. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns

First round: Nos. 6, 24

Total picks: 9

Best-case: With two first-round picks, the board falls in a way where Cleveland lands both a wide receiver and an offensive tackle, giving the team pillars in each room for years to come.

Worst-case: Ohio State’s Carnell Tate is off the board before the sixth pick, and the run on tackles is finished before the Browns select again at No. 24.

Dallas Cowboys

First round: Nos. 12, 20

Total picks: 8

Best-case: With their two first-round picks, either the Cowboys add a pair of defensive studs at Nos. 12 and 20, or package them to move up for someone like Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey or Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.

Worst-case: All the quality edge rushers are gone by the 12th pick, and Dallas is forced to spend its choices on the secondary without addressing the pass rush.

Denver Broncos

Second round: No. 62

Total picks: 7

Best-case: Without picks in the first, third and sixth rounds, the Broncos need things to break right while hoping to trade back once or twice. Denver should be looking for value, especially at tight end and linebacker.

Worst-case: The board falls wrong, and the Broncos are stuck without trade options, forcing them to take players either based on need or at positions that won’t pay immediate dividends.

Detroit Lions

First round: No. 17

Total picks: 9

Best-case: The Lions benefit from having a few different offensive tackles on the board, including Utah’s Spencer Fano, Georgia’s Monroe Freeling and others. General manager Brad Holmes would have to be thrilled.

Worst-case: Without a premium tackle to choose from, the Lions are left to either look at an off-ball linebacker or a corner before circling back to tackle on Friday.

Green Bay Packers

Second round: No. 52

Total picks: 8

Best-case: Without their first-round pick as a result of the Micah Parsons trade , the Packers would love to see offensive linemen and corners fall into the second day.

Worst-case: If those positions are thin by the time Green Bay goes on the clock with pick No. 52, general manager Brian Gutekunst will be forced to consider other options, perhaps including receiver and defensive tackle.

Houston Texans

First round: No. 28

Total picks: 8

Best-case: Houston could do well if the boards fall in a way that includes some weapons and interior offensive linemen. Getting better around C.J. Stroud has to be the priority in some form or fashion.

Worst-case: If this offensively-challenged draft sees a run on receivers and tight ends in the top 50 picks, Houston could be looking to add depth instead of starters early on.

Indianapolis Colts

Second round: No. 47

Total picks: 7

Best-case: A third consecutive team not picking until Friday, the Colts have to be wishing for some help on the defensive line, along with a receiver to play alongside Alec Pierce and a right tackle to replace Braden Smith.

Worst-case: If Indy can’t get a starting-caliber right tackle or someone to help as a pass rusher opposite Laiatu Latu, general manager Chris Ballard might end up searching for off-ball linebacker help instead.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Second round: No. 56

Total picks: 11

Best-case: Guess what? Here’s another team without a first-rounder. Once they pick, the Jaguars would be thrilled if they have a few choices at either corner, edge rusher or in the middle of their defense.

Worst-case: If defensive starters are picked over by the time Jacksonville goes on the clock at No. 56, general manager James Gladstone could pivot and try to add a back to pair with Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs

First round: Nos. 9, 29

Total picks: 9

Best-case: Hey, a team with two first-round picks. The Chiefs would be thrilled if Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. or David Bailey were somehow available at the ninth pick. At No. 29, Kansas City could take the best available receiver, corner or right tackle.

Worst-case: There aren’t receivers or edge rushers worth taking at nine, and Kansas City ends up taking an offensive lineman early before grabbing the fifth or sixth edge rusher off the board later on Thursday night.

It’s all but guaranteed that the Raiders will take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with their No. 1 pick. | Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders

First round: No. 1

Total picks: 10

Best-case: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza becomes a franchise quarterback. If that happens, the rest of the draft is gravy for the Raiders.

Worst-case: Aside from Mendoza, Las Vegas needs to find help along the offensive line and in the secondary. If those areas are thin by the start of the second day, it’s a significant issue.

Los Angeles Chargers

First round: No. 22

Total picks: 5

Best-case: After bulking up for the run game with fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Charlie Kolar in free agency, the Chargers would love an interior offensive lineman in the first round, such as guard Olaivavega Ioane out of Penn State.

Worst-case: If Ioane is gone and the top receivers are off the board by No. 22, the Chargers might be boxed into taking an edge rusher. It’s not a terrible position, but Los Angeles would likely prefer more options.

Los Angeles Rams

First round: No. 13

Total picks: 7

Best-case: Lemon and/or Tyson are available when the Rams come on the clock Thursday night, giving general manager Les Snead his eventual replacement for Davante Adams.

Worst-case: The run on receivers takes place in the first dozen picks, leaving Los Angeles to go another route. If that happens, the Rams could attempt to trade back and select from the second wave of wideouts.

Miami Dolphins

First round: Nos. 11, 30

Total picks: 11

Best-case: For the rebuilding Dolphins, there are a ton of ways this draft could go. Regardless of position, the best-case scenario would be some players dropping from their perceived value, giving the Dolphins value picks with their two first-round selections at Nos. 11 and 30.

Worst-case: Again, it’s really going to be the best player available for the Dolphins, who need almost everything. The only bad scenario might be Miami seeing a major run on offensive linemen early, keeping the team from selecting a tackle with one of its three picks in the top 43 selections.

Minnesota Vikings

First round: No. 18

Total picks: 9

Best-case: Minnesota would love to go on the clock Thursday night with both Sadiq and a top-end safety on the board, perhaps even fellow Oregon star Dillon Thieneman. Either would be a home run for the Vikings.

Worst-case: It’s unlikely that the first-round safeties will be gone when No. 18 comes around, but anything is possible. If that’s the case, Minnesota could take a pass catcher or think about adding an interior offensive lineman.

New England Patriots

First round: No. 31

Total picks: 11

Best-case: The Patriots are heavily rumored to be trading for A.J. Brown soon. Assuming that happens after the draft, New England has to be hoping for an offensive lineman to fall to No. 31, or for an edge rusher.

Worst-case: General manager Eliot Wolf might consider moving out of the first round if there aren’t blockers or pass rushers to his liking. The Patriots have plenty of ammo with 11 picks to their name.

The Saints could target LSU’s Mansoor Delane with their No. 8 pick. | Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network South Carolina/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints

First round: No. 8

Total picks: 8

Best-case: General manager Mickey Loomis would love to see Bain, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, LSU corner Mansoor Delane and Tate on the board, giving him four quality options at positions of need.

Worst-case: Three of those four names are gone, forcing New Orleans to take the remaining player without a bevy of choices.

New York Giants

First round: Nos. 5, 10

Total picks: 8

Best-case: With two of the top 10 picks in the draft, New York could be aggressive by selecting the top receiver on the board at No. 5 before taking a secondary piece five picks later, whether it’s Ohio State safety Caleb Downs or Delane.

Worst-case: New York is in a great position, but it would be a suboptimal outcome if the Giants wind up without a defensive star at No. 10 because Washington, New Orleans and Kansas City pick ahead of them.

New York Jets

First round: Nos. 2, 16

Total picks: 9

Best-case: The Jets are going to have a choice between Reese and Bailey at the second slot, but the real intrigue is at No. 16. New York should be hoping a receiver or Sadiq falls, giving the Jets a weapon to pair with Garrett Wilson.

Worst-case: The offensive studs are all off the board by the middle of the first round, forcing New York to think about a corner or a reach for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Philadelphia Eagles

First round: No. 23

Total picks: 8

Best-case: With Lane Johnson getting close to the end of his career, Philadelphia has to want an early-round tackle. Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor or Clemson’s Blake Miller falling into their hands would be a coup.

Worst-case: If there’s a run on tackles and the Eagles don’t love one of the available receivers at No. 23, they could either move back and collect more picks or take a safety to replace Reed Blankenship.

Pittsburgh Steelers

First round: No. 21

Total picks: 12

Best-case: Pittsburgh would love to see some offensive linemen drop, especially with the news that tackle Broderick Jones had a setback with his neck injury.

Worst-case: If the Steelers see a run on that position, they might trade back and hope to recoup some value before addressing receiver or even quarterback if they like Simpson.

San Francisco 49ers

First round: No. 27

Total picks: 6

Best-case: The Niners have to be hoping for an edge rusher to pair with Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa (both coming off torn ACLs) or an offensive lineman to fall. If either does, that’s fantastic.

Worst-case: San Francisco ends up watching the best linemen on both sides of the ball go off the board before it picks 27th, leaving the Niners to take a receiver or another picked-over position.

Seattle Seahawks

First round: No. 32

Total picks: 4

Best-case: General manager John Schneider would be beaming if there were a few quality options at No. 32 on the defensive line or in the secondary for the defending champs.

Worst-case: With the corners and edge rushers largely off the board, the Seahawks have to roll with a back such as Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price to pair with Zach Charbonnet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First round: No. 15

Total picks: 7

Best-case: The Buccaneers need help on all three levels of their defense. In an ideal world, someone who’s thought to be a top-10 pick falls, such as Downs or Delane.

Worst-case: Defense rules the day for the top half of the first round, forcing Tampa Bay to either trade back or take a player it isn’t in love with.

Tennessee Titans

First round: No. 4

Total picks: 9

Best-case: Love and either Bailey or Reese are available at four, giving general manager Mike Borgonzi a tremendous option for either side of the ball. Then, in the second round, take the other side.

Worst-case: There’s no terrible spot for the Titans to be in, but the worst might be if Bailey and Reese are both off the board, forcing them to take Love or reach a bit for Bain.

Washington Commanders

First round: No. 7

Total picks: 6

Best-case: A couple of premium players fall to the seventh pick, whether it’s Love, Styles, Bain or Bailey. Any would be fantastic for Washington.

Worst-case: The board falls in a way where the Commanders are looking at either taking a safety ( Downs) or a risky receiver such as the injury-prone Tyson.

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