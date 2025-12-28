4 players who most helped their draft stock in Christmas Weekend bowl games

With the bowl season in full swing, Saturday's games had increased scrutiny for draft hopefuls. These performances offered fresh data points with some prospects solidifying their rise as names to know heading towards draft season. Here are a few names that stood out amongst yesterday’s action.

Blake Miller – OT, Clemson

Miller had one of his better performances this season as a pass protector against a Penn State defensive front that features a few pro prospects. Though the Clemson offense struggled at times up front in this game, the right tackle spot held firm. Miller has a large enough frame to play either tackle or guard at the NFL level. He’s been a consistent player for the Tigers across four seasons. Offensive linemen who can earn an early starting role and remain solid for long stretches are exactly what many NFL teams need more of, and this could help Miller earn an opportunity to play early in his professional career.

Zion Young – EDGE, Missouri

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Young possesses the big bodied edge build that’s been lacking for many NFL teams in 2025. An ability to hold up against the run on early downs, but still pushing the pocket on passing downs is apparent here. Young may rely more on length than anything at this point, but he is undeniably productive. In a loss to Virginia in the Gator Bowl, Missouri’s run defense held strong, allowing the Cavaliers just 2.7 yards per carry on 41 rush attempts. Young played a big role in that effort, finishing with 1.5 tackles for loss and an overall disciplined defensive approach.

Cayden Green – OT, Missouri

We’re doubling down on Missouri Tigers. Cayden Green was excellent Saturday in the Gator Bowl. Green started his career at Missouri as a left guard before moving to left tackle in 2025. His run blocking against Virginia helped lead an efficient 159-yard effort on the ground. Green has the ideal build for a versatile offensive lineman in today’s NFL. The power and physical traits are all there, but the main question will be consistency with reps at once position. His positional movement in college adds versatility, but it also creates some uncertainty about his primary position entering the league. Regardless, there’s a noticeable uptick in available offensive line talent in this draft, particularly on day 2.

Tanner Koziol – TE, Houston

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) runs the ball for a touchdown after the catch against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Koziol transferred from Ball State this season and produced as a pass catcher for the Cougars. He was Houston’s leading receiver in high-scoring win over LSU. At a listed 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, you don’t see many receiver’s with Koziol’s build. A blocking development plan will be the main consideration for him entering the NFL. He’s a unique enough piece to warrant draft consideration, though some natural leverage issues showed up after the jump to Big 12 competition. Still, this is a fun prospect who could rise significantly with strong pre-draft workouts.