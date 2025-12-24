College Football HQ

NFL draft top prospects big board shows defensive linemen headlining strength of 2026

The first big board of the draft season highlights the variety of pass rush and run stuffing talent in this draft.
Nick Merriam|
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up to be another class heavy in depth, variety, and structural makeup of the board. This is a draft that will challenge scouting departments to think beyond traditional archetypes, especially in the trenches on defense.

The defensive line is where this class immediately stands out. There is a wide range of body types available, from long, lean edge defenders built to threaten with speed, to dense, power-based linemen capable of kicking inside on passing downs. Teams looking for versatility up front will have options at nearly every phase of the draft. Instead of a single dominant mold, this class offers flexibility. There are players who fit multiple fronts and will evolve into different roles depending on scheme and development. That variety should push defensive line talent up boards, even if individual evaluations differ widely from team to team.

The cornerback class is another strength, and it’s one I’m particularly high on compared to consensus. While it may not feature a can’t-miss generational prospect, it has a strong collection of players with translatable traits: fluid athletes, competitive press defenders, and zone-savvy corners with strong instincts. There’s also a healthy mix of size and quickness, which should allow teams to find stylistic fits rather than forcing players into uncomfortable roles. This feels like a class where early skepticism could give way to strong NFL returns.

Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown during the Big Ten football championship against Indiana.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown during the Big Ten football championship against Indiana. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver is where patience will be rewarded. The top of the class has some really big names who could impact immediately, but once Day 2 begins, the talent level jumps significantly. This group is deep with athleticism. There are a number of big time high school recruits who have transferred multiple times and yet to find consistency. However, they all show forms of high end play.

Offensive line depth follows a similar pattern. While the elite tackles may come off the board early, heading into day 2 there is a similar makeup at tackle to receiver. There are lots of big athletic developmental projects worth a look.

Overall, this draft is less about splash and more about structure. Teams that draft well will do so by understanding fit, development, and depth rather than chasing consensus.

2026 NFL draft top 100 prospects

Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson celebrates a touchdown against TCU. Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson celebrates a touchdown against TCU. Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
  1. Arvell Reese - EDGE, Ohio State
  2. Caleb Downs - S, Ohio State
  3. Carnell Tate – WR, Ohio State
  4. Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame
  5. Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State
  6. Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana
  7. Dante Moore – QB, Oregon 
  8. Rueben Bain – EDGE, Miami (FL) 
  9. Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee
  10. Makai Lemon – WR, USC
  11. Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami
  12. Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State
  13. Keldric Faulk – EDGE, Auburn
  14. David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech
  15. Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon
  16. Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU
  17. Olaivavega Ioane – OG, Penn State
  18. Spencer Fano – OT, Utah 
  19. Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson
  20. Denzel Boston – WR, Washington
  21. Peter Woods – DT, Clemson
  22. Kadyn Proctor – OT, Alabama
  23. Kayden McDonald – DT, Ohio State
  24. Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M
  25. Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee
  26. Gennings Dunker – OG, Iowa 
  27. Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina
  28. Trevor Goosby – OT, Texas
  29. TJ Parker – EDGE, Clemson
  30. CJ Allen – LB, Georgia
  31. Matayo Uiagaleilei – EDGE, Oregon
  32. Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah
  33. Ty Simpson – QB, Alabama
  34. Caleb Banks – DT, Florida
  35. Romello Height – EDGE, Texas Tech
  36. Keith Abney – CB, Arizona State
  37. KC Concepcion – WR, Texas A&M
  38. Emmanuel Pregnon – OG, Oregon
  39. Austin Siereveld – OT, Ohio State
  40. AJ Haulcy – S, LSU
  41. A’Mauri Washington – DT, Oregon
  42. Christen Miller – DT, Georgia
  43. AJ Harris – CB, Penn State
  44. Anthony Hill Jr – LB, Texas
  45. Chris Bell – WR, Louisville
  46. LT Overton – EDGE, Alabama
  47. Dillon Thieneman – S, Oregon
  48. Keionte Scott – CB, Miami (FL)
  49. R Mason Thomas – EDGE, Oklahoma
  50. Chris Johnson – CB, San Diego State
  51. Ja’Kobi Lane – WR, USC
  52. Ian Strong – WR, Rutgers
  53. Blake Miller – OT, Clemson
  54. Deontae Lawson – LB, Alabama
  55. Joshua Josephs – EDGE, Tennessee
  56. Damon Wilson Jr – EDGE, Missouri
  57. Taurean York – LB, Texas A&M
  58. Zion Young – EDGE, Missouri
  59. Brian Parker – OT, Duke
  60. Connor Lew – C, Auburn
  61. Kenyatta Jackson – EDGE, Ohio State
  62. Akheem Mesidor – EDGE, Miami (FL)
  63. Carter Smith – OT, Indiana
  64. Jadarian Price – RB, Notre Dame
  65. Dani Dennis-Sutton – EDGE, Penn State
  66. Gabe Jacas – EDGE, Illinois
  67. Jake Slaughter – C, Florida
  68. Chandler Rivers – CB, Duke
  69. Dontay Corleone – DT, Cincinnati
  70. Elijah Sarratt – WR, Indiana
  71. Chris Brazzell – WR, Tennessee
  72. Germie Bernard – WR, Alabama 
  73. Skyler Bell – WR, Connecticut
  74. Caleb Tiernan – OT, Northwestern
  75. Jonah Coleman – RB, Washington
  76. Kamari Ramsey – S, USC
  77. Derrick Moore – EDGE, Michigan
  78. CJ Daniels – WR, Miami
  79. Nick Singleton – RB, Penn State
  80. Isaiah World – OT, Oregon
  81. Monroe Freeling – OT, Georgia
  82. Julian Neal – CB, Arkansas
  83. Max Klare – TE, Ohio State
  84. Omar Cooper Jr – WR, Indiana
  85. Eric Singleton Jr – WR, Auburn
  86. Garrett Nussmeier – QB, LSU
  87. D’Angelo Ponds – CB, Indiana
  88. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren – S, Toledo
  89. Xavier Scott – CB, Illinois
  90. Antonio Williams – WR, Clemson
  91. Malik Muhammad – CB, Texas
  92. Chase Bisontis – OG, Texas A&M
  93. Jacob Rodriguez – LB, Texas Tech
  94. Jake Golday – LB, Cincinnati
  95. Justice Hayes – RB, Michigan
  96. Whit Weeks – LB, LSU
  97. Tyreak Sapp – DT, Florida
  98. Mikhail Kamara – EDGE, Indiana
  99. Nic Anderson – WR, LSU
  100. Kaytron Allen – RB, Penn State
