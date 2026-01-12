5 NFL draft prospects who stood out in Miami's Fiesta Bowl win over Ole Miss
The Hurricanes defense didn’t own this matchup as much as in previous playoff games. So, this game gave us a few new players to highlight. Particularly, the play of their offensive line made a difference in their victory.
C-James Brockermeyer
Miami’s starting center has seen his draft buzz come in waves. To start the year, there was some expectation he could be a Day 2 selection. Brockermeyer held up well in pass protection against an Ole Miss interior featuring Zxavian Harris. He’s a smaller center but, with good testing, he will be targeted by zone rushing teams.
OT-Francis Mauigoa
Thursday night wasn’t the cleanest game from Mauigoa, but we saw him more consistently move defenders in the run game. Miami averaged over five yards a carry on the ground, a credit to the whole offensive line unit. Mauigoa continued to look like the unit’s best player.
WR-De’Zhaun Stribling
Another game under the bright lights for Stribling where he showed up as Ole Miss’ best weapon. Prior to the College Football Playoff, Stribling looked like a possession receiver without much nuance to his game. Now, we know he possesses a release toolbox to gain separation.
EDGE-Rueben Bain
Though he didn’t show up in the stat sheet, Bain made his mark pressuring Trinidad Chambliss all day. A question for me, and others, will be the speed and agility Bain possesses. I still don’t think he’s the fastest player, but his ability to contain and chase consistently in this contest was a good sign.
DT-Ahmad Moten Sr
The big body on the interior for Miami only played 18 snaps, but he’s shown an ability to create a mismatch from the nose tackle position. NFL teams need someone who can attract blockers against the pass and eat space against the run. Moten checks those boxes.
