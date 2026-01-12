The Hurricanes defense didn’t own this matchup as much as in previous playoff games. So, this game gave us a few new players to highlight. Particularly, the play of their offensive line made a difference in their victory.

C-James Brockermeyer

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) gets into position during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miami’s starting center has seen his draft buzz come in waves. To start the year, there was some expectation he could be a Day 2 selection. Brockermeyer held up well in pass protection against an Ole Miss interior featuring Zxavian Harris. He’s a smaller center but, with good testing, he will be targeted by zone rushing teams.

OT-Francis Mauigoa

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks SMU Mustangs defensive lineman Jahkai Lang (52) during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Thursday night wasn’t the cleanest game from Mauigoa, but we saw him more consistently move defenders in the run game. Miami averaged over five yards a carry on the ground, a credit to the whole offensive line unit. Mauigoa continued to look like the unit’s best player.

WR-De’Zhaun Stribling

Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) catches the ball before being tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ja'boree Antoine (16) and dropping it during the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another game under the bright lights for Stribling where he showed up as Ole Miss’ best weapon. Prior to the College Football Playoff, Stribling looked like a possession receiver without much nuance to his game. Now, we know he possesses a release toolbox to gain separation.

EDGE-Rueben Bain

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Though he didn’t show up in the stat sheet, Bain made his mark pressuring Trinidad Chambliss all day. A question for me, and others, will be the speed and agility Bain possesses. I still don’t think he’s the fastest player, but his ability to contain and chase consistently in this contest was a good sign.

DT-Ahmad Moten Sr

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) reacts after sacking Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Hank Bachmeier (not pictured) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The big body on the interior for Miami only played 18 snaps, but he’s shown an ability to create a mismatch from the nose tackle position. NFL teams need someone who can attract blockers against the pass and eat space against the run. Moten checks those boxes.