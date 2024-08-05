NFL rookie Trevor Keegan: Eagles stadium louder than Michigan's Big House
Philadelphia Eagles rookie Trevor Keegan is coming off a national title at Michigan last year, but he believes the noise at the Big House doesn't compare to what he's heard in the NFL so far.
And that's just during practice.
"I even got a little emotional getting over to the stadium," Keegan said, referring to the Eagles' public practices. "I don't know how many people were there, but it was louder than Michigan's stadium. Definitely. It was rockin'. I got goosebumps."
A fifth-round selection from the Wolverines by the Eagles, the offensive guard is hoping to use this week's exhibition game against Baltimore to prove himself.
"I never had a preseason game in college, but I'm making sure my body is up to steam, make sure I'm getting sleep and the food that I need to get me ready for each and every day," Keegan said.
Michigan Stadium is no slouch when it comes to filling the seats or making noise: the Big House is the largest stadium in the United States and the third-largest in the entire world.
But it apparently has some ground to gain on the Eagles' stadium when the team comes in for preseason practice.
