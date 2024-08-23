Nick Saban admits SEC title game pick is 'reverse rat poison' for Alabama
Nick Saban employed some cheeky reverse psychology when he notably excluded Alabama in his prediction for this year's SEC Championship Game, the ex-Crimson Tide coach admitted.
Saban originally picked Georgia to play Texas for the league's title game back during SEC Media Days, but when speaking to The Pat McAfee Show, he explained why.
"It's kind of reverse rat poison," Saban said.
"I always hated it. I'm going to hate it on this show. I might as well say it right off the bat. This show, any show, or GameDay. Having to predict and make hypothetical decisions about who's going to win a game, who's going to win the championship, who's going to win what conference. I've always hated that."
He added: "I picked Georgia and Texas because it's reverse rat poison for Alabama. It's a motivating factor for them not to get picked because I hated to get picked first or second because you don't know how that's going to impact your team psychologically.
"These kids are affected a lot by what they read, what they hear, what they see. I didn't want them to see anything too good."
In response to Saban's original pick, Alabama lineman Tyler Booker threw a little playful shade at his former coach.
"[Saban] always said, 'Don't let some guy who lives in his mom's basement determine how you feel,'" Booker said. "So I'm not going to let a guy who plays golf all day determine how I feel."
Looks like Saban's subtle motivation is working so far.
-
