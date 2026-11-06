Nick Saban’s Daughter Convinced Him to Do Something He Rarely Does

Nick Saban has spent decades steering clear of interviews he doesn’t need to do, but the seven-time national champion revealed Friday that his daughter talked him into joining Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast.

Saban opened the episode by explaining that the appearance went against his own policy. “I don’t do podcasts,” Saban said. “I mean, this is the second one I’ve done in my life.”

Why did Saban say yes?

Good luck getting Coach to do another podcast



TOMORROW. NICK SABAN. pic.twitter.com/FDKdqKwlAa — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 6, 2026

Saban told the Kelce brothers he broke his rule for two reasons: his daughter and his respect for the hosts.

“I refuse to do it, but my daughter loves you guys, and she convinced me that I should do this,” Saban said. “And I have tremendous respect for you guys, so I wanted to do it for you guys. But I just want to leave a message out there for everybody else: I’m not doing this sh-t anymore.”

Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, opened the show with a résumé that started well before Saban’s coaching career. He introduced Saban as “the 1972 MAC champion defensive back from Kent State” before calling him “the greatest college football coach of all time.”

Saban won seven national championships, one at LSU and six at Alabama, before retiring after the 2023 season. He now works as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, and Kelce noted the Hall of Famer had just celebrated his 75th birthday.

Kristen Saban’s Kelce brothers connection

Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Saban didn’t name his daughter on the show, but he has two children and Kristen Saban is his only daughter. The 2013 Alabama graduate once worked in the football program’s recruiting department and regularly posts about Crimson Tide football and pop culture.

She’s also kept close tabs on New Heights. When the show teased a mystery guest in August 2025, she spotted Jason Kelce’s Eras Tour shirt and wrote “do not play with us @newheightshow we are spiraling !!!” Taylor Swift appeared on the episode days later.

The appearance caps a family-heavy stretch for Saban. Kristen shared video of the family singing to him a day before his Oct. 31 birthday, and ESPN aired the finale of its six-part “Saban” docuseries Thursday night. Saban said the project came together after he and his wife, Miss Terry, decided they “were ready to tell our story.”

Where is Saban this Saturday?

Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit on the set for ESPN's College GameDay | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saban’s New Heights appearance lands on a busy weekend. GameDay heads to South Bend for Miami at Notre Dame, while Saban’s two former programs meet in Baton Rouge.

Saban went 48-16 at LSU and won the 2003 BCS national title there before going 13-5 against the Tigers as Alabama’s head coach. Both teams enter with two losses, and Rece Davis has called LSU, now coached by Lane Kiffin, “this year’s Miami.”

Alabama visits LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Tiger Stadium.