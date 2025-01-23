Nick Saban endorses Deion Sanders for Dallas Cowboys job
Amid rumors that Deion Sanders has considered the Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching vacancy, it appears Coach Prime has one very prominent supporter in his corner suggesting he should take the job: seven-time national champion Nick Saban.
With mutual interest between Sanders and the Cowboys, the former Alabama head coach believes Prime could be the man for the job.
“I want him to get that job,” Saban said in comments to The Pivot podcast.
And while that appears to be, if not a consensus opinion, at least one that has been entertained by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he has not set up a formal interview with Sanders as of yet.
But the two have spoken about the position in an informal phone call that was confirmed by Sanders, when he remarked that taking the job did intrigue him.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders said, via ESPN.
“I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”
Sanders has stated repeatedly that he intends to stay with the Colorado program and help build it back into a national contender.
So far, that project has gone well after he improved from his 4-8 debut in 2023 to a 9-4 effort in 2024 that saw the Buffaloes briefly in the Big 12 title picture late in the season.
Key to that effort was the play of eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the two-way player at defensive back and wide receiver.
Sanders’ own sons were also prominent in that improvement: his son, Shedeur, quarterbacked the team to one of the nation’s most productive offenses.
And another son, defensive back Shilo, was also an important piece of that puzzle.
But now all three of those players are getting ready to leave Colorado and enter the NFL Draft, where they’ll all be highly-coveted prospects for teams to choose from.
And while Sanders said that he intends to stay at Colorado, he did also leave a hint that there’s one exception he would take into consideration.
“The only way I would consider, is to coach my sons,” he told Good Morning America. “Not son. Sons.”
The apparent interest between Sanders and Jones could suggest there’s another exception the coach would consider, but until anything happens, it’s all just talk.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams