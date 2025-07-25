Nick Saban breaks his silence: Will he coach again?
Nick Saban has no plans to return to coaching, the NCAA-record seven-time national champion head coach has confirmed in recent comments.
“There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would entice me to go back to coaching,” Saban said in an interview with FOX News Channel’s Fox & Friends.
“I enjoy what I’m doing. I did it for 50 years. I loved it. I loved the relationship with the players. I loved the competition, but, you know, it’s another station of life now.
“I enjoy what I’m doing right now and want to continue to do it and spend more time with my family, my grandchildren, my children. It’s been really, really good.”
Saban retired in January 2024 after leading Alabama to one last College Football Playoff appearance, has spent time working as an advisor for the Crimson Tide football team, and working as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay.
But talk around him coming back to a sideline emerged recently when former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy said that someone “very much in the know” told him privately that Saban was considering a return.
While that doesn’t appear to be the case, Saban did admit there was one moment when he thought about a comeback: when his wife made him start doing chores.
“I never really ever had a thought about getting back into coaching until two days ago. Miss Terry said I had to run the sweeper in the entire downstairs,” Saban joked.
“So while I was running the sweeper, the thought occurred to me: ‘You know, when you were coaching, you had a heck of a lot better job than this.’ So, that’s the only time I considered it.”
