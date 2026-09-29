Nick Saban Gives Emphatic Response on Potential College Football Comeback

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave a firm answer on a possible return to college football coaching, pointing to the family time and lower stress he's enjoyed since retiring in January 2024.

ESPN's Get Up host Mike Greenberg asked Saban if he'd ever go back to coaching. "I think that it was just time for me," Saban said. "And I think it was time to have some quality of life with family, Miss Terry, enjoy some things we've never been able to do."

Nick Saban on quality of life

ESPN personality Pat McAfee talks during College GameDay with Nick Saban looking on | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saban started his answer by saying the sport's new rules didn't push him out. His last three seasons at Alabama came during the era of name, image and likeness deals and open transfers.

"Well, that's not why I got out of coaching," Saban said. "We had three years of this, you know, my last three years. I coached in the NFL, so I was used to managing the salary cap and that type of thing."

Saban was 72 when he stepped away. He said the job had taken over his life and his wife's life for decades.

"We'd been totally committed to... you know, coaching is not a job. It's a way of life," Saban said. "So how about let's do something else and have some fun doing something else and not live under this stress level that we've lived under for 50 years."

Why did Nick Saban retire?

Nick and Terry Saban pose in front of the final beam as it is lifted behind them at the Saban Center Topping Out ceremony. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saban has given the same reasons since the day after he retired. He told ESPN in January 2024 that the changes in college football weren't the cause.

"Don't make it about that. It's not about that," Saban said then. "We've been in this era for three years now, and we've adapted to it and won in this era, too. It's just that I've always known when it would be time to turn it over to somebody else, and this is that time."

He also said his final season wore on him physically. "Last season was difficult for me from just a health standpoint, not necessarily having anything major wrong, but just being able to sustain and do things the way I want to do them, the way I've always done them," Saban said.

Saban left with 206 wins at Alabama and seven national titles, six with the Crimson Tide and one at LSU.

Nick Saban coaching return rumors

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks with Athletics Director Greg Byrne at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, who played quarterback for Saban, said in July 2025 that a trusted source believed Saban would coach again. Saban shot it down in a Fox News interview.

"There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would entice me to go back to coaching," Saban said.

He later told SEC Network host Paul Finebaum that his wife would block any move. "Miss Terry says if you take a job, you're commuting," Saban said. "She's not moving. She's not leaving the grandkids."

Saban now works as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay. His six-part ESPN docuseries, "Saban," premieres Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, with all six episodes on the ESPN app that day.

"It was time for me. ... It was time to have some quality of life with family."



—Nick Saban on life outside of coaching and if he would ever coach again ✍️ pic.twitter.com/3lIKG36Arn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 29, 2026