Nick Saban gives reality check to Kalen DeBoer ahead of Tennessee game
Nick Saban offered praise for his successor — and gave a warning. On ESPN's College GameDay hours before No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 11 Tennessee, Saban said Kalen DeBoer is "doing a really good job," but emphasized that the Volunteers' identity will test Alabama's resolve.
"[Kalen DeBoer is] Doing a really good job actually," Saban said. "But don't underestimate the fact that Tennessee is stubborn about running the ball and you better stop it."
He also singled out Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar's command of the offense, calling him "exceptional" in how he executes what the Vols want to do — a reminder that Saturday's rivalry tilt will depend on Alabama's discipline against a balanced attack.
Tennessee's balance starts with efficiency at quarterback and a persistent ground game. Aguilar enters with 1,680 passing yards, while running back DeSean Bishop has paced a committee backfield with 481 rushing yards through six games. That production has complemented Josh Heupel's tempo and spacing, creating favorable run boxes that Tennessee is content to exploit until defenses adjust.
For DeBoer — in his second season after replacing Saban in January 2024 — the message lands as both compliment and caution. Alabama has won with poise under DeBoer this season, but Saban's on-air nudge reflects the respect you must have for your opponent in rivalry games.
Alabama is 5–1 and atop the SEC West entering tonight, while Tennessee is 5–1 with road credibility at stake. Oddsmakers framed it as a one-score game for most of the week; by Saturday morning, the Crimson Tide were favored by roughly a touchdown, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Saban's reality check also nods to the rivalry's tendency to flip on the smallest details. Tennessee snapped Alabama’s long series streak in 2022 and won again in 2024; the Vols are chasing their first win in Tuscaloosa since 2003, while Alabama is trying to reassert control in a series that has swung back toward evenness. In a game nicknamed "The Third Saturday in October," field position, red-zone decisions and ball security often matter more than window-dressing.