SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 8 games
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Athens for Ole Miss–Georgia, while SEC Nation sets up in Tuscaloosa for Tennessee at Alabama.
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Athens for Ole Miss–Georgia, while SEC Nation sets up in Tuscaloosa for Tennessee at Alabama. ABC's Saturday slate features Ole Miss at Georgia in the afternoon and Tennessee at Alabama in primetime, with Texas A&M at Arkansas on ESPN. All times Eastern and subject to change. The Big Ten also announced its kickoff times and TV schedule.
Saturday, Oct. 18 (Week 8)
- LSU at Vanderbilt — 12:00 or 12:45 p.m., ABC or SEC Network
- Oklahoma at South Carolina — 12:00 or 12:45 p.m., ABC or SEC Network
- Ole Miss at Georgia — 3:30 p.m., ABC (also on ESPN3)
- Texas A&M at Arkansas — 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Mississippi State at Florida — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- Tennessee at Alabama — 7:30 p.m., ABC (also on ESPN3)
- Missouri at Auburn — 7:00 or 7:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
- Texas at Kentucky — 7:00 or 7:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
Read More on College Football HQ
Published