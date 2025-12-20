Nick Saban adds new wrinkle to Kalen DeBoer Michigan rumors

Speculation continues to mount around the future of Kalen DeBoer at Alabama amid constant rumors that the Crimson Tide head coach could jump ship for the Michigan vacancy, and now Nick Saban himself has offered a comment on the situation.

He appeared to add some reassuring words for Alabama fans about where things go next, but he also may have added more confusion to the process as a result.

Nick Saban on the Kalen DeBoer rumors

Speaking in his role as an analyst on College GameDay prior to Friday’s edition of the show before Alabama faced Oklahoma in the first round playoff game, Saban assured listeners that DeBoer’s position with the Tide is still in a good place.

“Kalen DeBoer has the total and complete support of the University of Alabama. They want him to be the coach at Alabama,” Saban said on College GameDay from Norman.

But then he added: “Maybe they can get him to Michigan. I don’t know.”

Oh, can they?

Yes, Michigan is still certainly trying to get DeBoer to Michigan.

That much appears to be clear, as the program looks for stability and closure amid recent scandals and after firing head coach Sherrone Moore for cause.

Citing sources with insider information on the process, ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel confirmed that Michigan is still in pursuit of Kalen DeBoer for its head coaching vacancy.

And that what happens on the field on Friday night could play an important role.

“The result of tonight’s game is going to factor heavily into that pursuit, as an Alabama loss would make the logistics of attempting to hire DeBoer much more tenable,” Thamel said in his comments on ESPN.

Alabama alum and Always College Football host Greg McElroy also cited people close to Michigan who contend the school is preparing to offer DeBoer a blank check to take over its football program.

Alabama on the road in the playoff

Alabama is playing on the road against Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff and hoping to improve on DeBoer’s 0-2 record against the Sooners.

Last season’s 24-3 result in Norman helped put Alabama outside the playoff bracket, and this year’s 23-21 loss in Tuscaloosa nearly did so again.

Being able to win in a matchup of this caliber is a major litmus test for DeBoer’s short tenure with the Crimson Tide with donors, administrators, and a discerning fan base keeping a very close eye.

On the other hand, Thamel noted that Alabama is doing its part to cement DeBoer as its head coach for the future by working on a new contract extension.

Where this goes next

Exactly how far along those talks are remains an open question, but it’s a sure thing that the performance of DeBoer’s team in the playoff will help that process along.

For his part, DeBoer has maintained that he very much wants to remain the head coach at Alabama, even issuing a statement to that effect amid the constant Michigan speculation.

But if the coaching carousel during this active 2025 cycle has shown us anything, it's that almost anything is possible at almost any time.

