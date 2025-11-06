College Football HQ

Nick Saban is among favorites to be named coach at historic college football program

Nick Saban has made it clear that he is retired, but that is not stopping the college football rumors. Find out why Saban is being linked to a prominent coaching carousel vacancy.

Jonathan Adams

Nick Saban is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman.
Nick Saban is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nick Saban continues to emphasize his happiness as a "College GameDay" analyst, but with so many premier college football openings, the coach continues to be linked to a return. If Saban were to return to coaching, one job makes a lot of sense.

That's a big if as Saban has dismissed the idea of taking a coaching job, seemingly on a weekly basis. Saban is likely going to have to repeatedly turn down the LSU job given his ties to the program.

Kalshi, a predictive odds market for sports and current events, has Saban listed among the favorites. On Thursday, Saban was once second in the odds with a 17% chance to be named the new LSU coach.

This number has fluctuated throughout the day with the former coach's odds being as low as 10%, but Saban is back up to 15% at the time of this story's publishing. Saban's odds have been battling Tulane's Jon Sumrall (16%) at the second spot for the LSU vacancy. Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin remains the LSU favorite at 22%, per Kalshi.

Let's dive into the latest news and rumors about Saban's future.

Could Alabama legend Nick Saban end his retirement to return to be LSU's next coach?

Prior to turning Alabama into a dynasty, Saban was a standout coach at LSU from 2000 to 2004. Saban went 48-16 during his five seasons as LSU coach. Most notably, Saban led LSU to a BCS national championship during the 2023 season.

“Nick Saban and I have a standing conversation probably every two to three weeks,”LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry told 104.5 ESPN radio Tuesday, per AL.com. “We’re good friends first of all. A person I admire a lot.

"Coach Saban was joking. No way he’s coming back to football. Miss Terry’s not going to let him. So that’s not going to happen. Let’s get that out of the way. If he was, and he was interested, I would drive over there and pick him up right now.”

Despite the college football odds, Nick Saban remains an unlikely candidate to take the LSU job

Both LSU and Saban have dismissed the rumors, but the coaching legend will continue to be linked to the vacancy until the program makes a new hire. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Saban will be on the "College GameDay" set for the forseeable future.

"You couldn't pull Nick Saban off the 'GameDay' desk," Herbstreit noted on the "Nonstop with Kirk and Joey" podcast, per Newsweek. "... We've got to stop bringing up Nick Saban for all these coaching jobs. He's not going anywhere. My man is enjoying his life.

"He told me, 'For 50 years I've been in a hurry.' .... Now he's on a boat, he's golfing... He is not coaching... He's the happiest he's probably been in a long, long time."

