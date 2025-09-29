Nick Saban makes bold prediction about Kirby Smart's Georgia after Alabama loss
ESPN analyst Nick Saban remembers plenty about the SEC from his championship-winning days as a head coach at LSU and Alabama. So when he spoke about the status of the league at the Birmingham Monday Morning QB Club, his thoughts took on extra resonance. On Saturday, Saban's former school, Alabama, defeated his former assistant coach, Kirby Smart and Georgia, by a 24-21 count. But the legendary coach says not to give up on the Bulldogs.
Saban's take
I think that the ball didn't bounce their way this time, but if I was anybody in the SEC, I would be thinking that maybe I might have to play Georgia in the SEC championship game, because I think they got a really good team.- Nick Saban
Saban was staunch in his support of his former assistant coach. Questioned about how Smart could improve his record against Alabama, Saban noted, "I'm not here to judge Kirby. Kirby does a great job. They got a great team. I think they're going to be a contender in the end, too."
Smart's history
Saban's comments, reported by Mike Rodak of 247sports, reflect Georgia's continued excellence in the SEC despite Smart's troubles in besting Alabama. Smart fell to 1-7 against Alabama, which would be less remarkable were he not 62-5 against the remainder of the SEC.
Smart has won a pair of national titles and after an 8-5 season in 2016, he has led Georgia to a top ten finish in each season since. The only win Smart has claimed over Alabama came in the CFP championship game following the 2021 season.
Smart coached under Nick Saban twice, first as running backs coach in 2004 under Saban at LSU. He left Saban's staff after that year to coach at Georgia. But in 2007, he began coaching at Alabama. He became the defensive coordinator the following year and stayed at Alabama until he left to coach Georgia starting in 2016.