Nick Saban's Actions on 'College GameDay' Draw Criticism From Viewers

The move from sideline to broadcasting booth is often fraught with peril, but ESPN's Nick Saban seems to have done very well with the move. Saban retains his keen insights on the inner workings of college football and yet can now discuss the game with professional detachment. But while Saban has generally drawn acclaim and accolades for his broadcasting work, he has gotten some negative criticism as well and his language has drawn some notice.

Complaints against Saban

According to a recent report from AL.com, Saban has drawn obscenity complaints from several viewers of his ESPN broadcasts due to salty language. In one complaint, a viewer complained that over two weeks of watching Saban, countless parents "had to explain what 'a b****' is and what it means to be the son of one." Another viewer didn't cite specific examples of offensive language, but did note that Saban "is tarnishing his image with the way he talks" and is "setting a bad example for kids everywhere."

During the 2024 season, three viewers filed FCC complaints that mentioned Nick Saban through the body’s online portal. Saban’s total fell to two complaints during 2025, as the ex-coach reined in some of his swearing during his second year on the show.https://t.co/O3yTLOBhaN — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) April 7, 2026

It does seem that Saban occasionally struggles with the transition from language that is appropriate for the coaching profession (cue up the video of his legendary rant about a presumably overmatched opponent who 'ran through Alabama like s--t through a tin horn') to langauge appropriate for a broadcaster.

Oversight of Saban

The complaints against Saban essentially fall on deaf ears, because the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the entity that governs television decency standards, does not govern cable television like ESPN, but only "over the air" television. Accordingly, there's essentially no action to be taken against ESPN or against Saban, unless it is imposed by the network against one of its most popular personalities.

Coaching to Broadcasting

Many successful former coaches have made the transition to becoming elite broadcasters. From John Madden to Bill Cowher or Tony Dungy, many winners on the gridiron moved to become winners in the broadcasting booth. Madden in particular used his innate enthusiasm and colorful nature to become one of the NFL's most beloved color analysts.

More common are roles like Saban's, in which the former coach can break down tactics and strategy in pregame or postgame segments or even at halftime.

Saban retired from coaching at the age of 72 after the end of the 2024 season. Saban finished his collegiate career with a 292-71-1 record, including seven national titles. Saban managed to eclipse Bear Bryant's six titles to set a new modern college football record. But Saban landed at ESPN shortly after retirement where he has become an icon in a hurry-- albeit an icon subject to some complaints about foul language.