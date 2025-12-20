Nick Saban sends strong message after Alabama beats Oklahoma

The road to the national championship began Friday night in Norman with the Alabama Crimson Tide facing a significant early test against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer saw his team fall into a massive hole early in the first half of this College Football Playoff first-round matchup. The atmosphere was electric and hostile as the home team jumped out to a quick lead that threatened to end the season for the visitors right out of the gate.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and the rest of the offense struggled to find rhythm during the opening quarter while the defense had trouble containing Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. The scoreboard read 17-0 in favor of the Sooners midway through the second quarter and left the crowd in a frenzy. It appeared the momentum had fully swung toward the home sideline before a sudden shift changed the trajectory of the game entirely.

A furious rally sparked by the defense and special teams helped the Crimson Tide score 27 unanswered points to stun the crowd. Simpson found Alabama freshman receiver Lotzeir Brooks for crucial scores while Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown provided a spark with a defensive touchdown. The 34-24 victory secured a spot in the quarterfinals and drew high praise the following morning from a legendary figure in the program's history.

Former coach praises resilience shown by Alabama in playoff win

The turnaround began when the Crimson Tide defense tightened up and forced mistakes from an Oklahoma offense that had been dominating early. Brown stepped in front of a pass from Mateer and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to tie the game before halftime.

The Alabama defense held strong in the second half while the offense found its footing. Brooks finished the night with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns after not finding the end zone during the regular season.

Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer and the Tide are advancing to the CFP semifinal to face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Special teams played a massive role in the comeback as well. Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III blocked a punt that set up a field goal to cut into the deficit. Meanwhile Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell struggled down the stretch.

Sandell had connected on a 51-yard field goal earlier in the game but missed two crucial kicks in the fourth quarter that would have kept the Sooners alive. The collapse allowed Alabama to bleed the clock and secure the victory.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) delivered against Oklahoma, passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday morning on ESPN's College GameDay, former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on the gritty performance. Saban highlighted the mental toughness required to win in such a loud environment.

"Well, you know, I said they're going to have the heart of a lion to be able to sustain in that atmosphere, but they drove through the smoke and 'Baby, I feel good. I knew that I would,'" Saban said while (poorly) singing the famous hook to James Brown's hit I Feel Good.

Saban admitted it was difficult to predict a Crimson Tide victory given the circumstances in the stadium.

"It was a great win for Alabama, great. I'm so proud of that team because that atmosphere was something."



Nick Saban was feeling good after Alabama beat Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JEUffnJiub — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 20, 2025

"It was a great win for Alabama. And I'm so proud of that team because that atmosphere was something, man," Saban said. "And it was hard to sit there and pick Alabama last night sitting in that stadium knowing the energy in that stadium. But sometimes, I think the emotion of the game can work against you. You know Oklahoma was really way up here but as the game went on you could see that that emotion didn't sustain."

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

