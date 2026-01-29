College football powerhouse named among biggest transfer portal losers

The winter transfer portal window serves as the ultimate litmus test for college football programs looking to sustain championship-level success. In this high-stakes environment, analysts scrutinize roster movement to determine which schools improved their standing and which ones suffered significant setbacks.

The Athletic recently released its market assessment, identifying one perennial SEC contender as a program that failed to meet expectations during the cycle.

While the team recently celebrated a 2025 College Football Playoff victory, underlying roster metrics suggest a potentially turbulent future. The departure of nearly two dozen players has raised questions about the current coaching staff's ability to retain top-tier talent inherited from a legendary predecessor.

This attrition has sparked debate over whether the program is merely retooling with undervalued assets or beginning a slow decline from its elite status.

Manny Navarro’s report highlights the precarious nature of this transition period. He notes that while the head coach might eventually be praised for identifying hidden gems in the lower subdivisions, the immediate optics are concerning.

The sheer volume of exits compared to the perceived quality of arrivals has left many observers wondering if the roster's foundation is eroding just as the new era truly begins.

Alabama Crimson Tide struggles to maintain roster standard in latest portal window

Kalen DeBoer finds his program in a challenging position following a volatile transfer cycle. Navarro named the Crimson Tide one of the window's "losers," pointing to the exit of 22 players and a strategy that relies heavily on unproven talent.

The report suggests DeBoer is gambling on his ability to develop unheralded FCS starters like offensive lineman Racin Delgatty from Cal Poly and cornerback Carmelo O’Neal from Mercer into SEC contributors. If successful, he looks like a genius; if not, it fuels criticism regarding his long-term fit in Tuscaloosa.

The departure list represents the final exodus of recruits brought in by Nick Saban. Key losses include starting receiver Isaiah Horton and offensive tackle Wilkin Formby, both of whom transferred to Texas A&M. The defensive front also took a hit with tackle James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw leaving for Ohio State.

Keon Keeley, a former top prospect, departed for Notre Dame. This mass migration signals that the 2026 roster will be entirely defined by DeBoer’s vision rather than his predecessor's legacy.

Incoming reinforcements have drawn mixed reviews from recruiting services. While 247Sports ranks Alabama’s haul at No. 16, On3 places the group significantly lower at No. 46. The class features 16 commits, including former Power 4 starters like NC State receiver Noah Rogers and Mississippi State lineman Jayvin James.

However, the inability to retain running back Hollywood Smothers, who reversed his commitment to Texas, underscores the difficulties the staff faced in closing deals with top targets. The Crimson Tide must now prove that this new collection of talent can uphold the program's championship standard.

