UCLA is 10-0 and still looking up at two teams that have already lost. The College Football Playoff selection committee kept the Bruins at No. 4 in its Nov. 17 rankings, behind Georgia, Utah and Alabama.

In a clip shared by The Pat McAfee Show on X, Nick Saban said he didn’t see a path for UCLA to move up right now because of its strength of schedule. He then explained what he liked about the Big Ten’s highest-ranked team.

“I do like the way UCLA plays,” Saban said. “They can run the ball and they play good defense. I like the competitive character of this team.”

"I do like the way UCLA plays..



They can run the ball and they play good defense..



I like the competitive character of this team"



Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WFBpGbBGiO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 20, 2026

Saban’s assessment gets at a question the rankings alone can’t answer. How difficult would UCLA be to face in December? A team that can run the ball when it needs to protect a lead and get stops when its offense stalls gives opponents fewer ways to take control of a game.

UCLA’s No. 4 Ranking Carries Real Playoff Stakes

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The Bruins opened at No. 8 in the committee’s rankings and climbed to No. 4 the following week after improving to 9-0. They stayed there after a 22-14 win over Illinois. At 10-0, UCLA shares the best record in the top four with No. 2 Utah. Georgia is 9-1, and Alabama is 8-2.

The gap between fourth and fifth matters. The top four seeds in the 12-team playoff receive first-round byes, so holding that position through Selection Day would send UCLA directly to the quarterfinals. Texas, which moved up to No. 5 this week, sits just behind the Bruins.

Michigan and USC Give UCLA Two More Tests

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UCLA takes a 7-0 Big Ten record to Michigan on Saturday, then hosts No. 18 USC on Nov. 28. The Bruins are already 4-0 on the road, but a trip to Ann Arbor followed by a rivalry game against a ranked opponent gives the committee two more chances to evaluate them before the postseason.

Those games also offer a chance to see the traits Saban singled out under late-season pressure. If UCLA can keep moving the chains on the ground and lean on its defense in tight games, it can strengthen its case for a first-round bye while making the case that it can win once it gets there.