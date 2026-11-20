Nick Saban Delivers Blunt Verdict on UCLA’s CFP Ranking After 10-0 Start
UCLA is 10-0 and still looking up at two teams that have already lost. The College Football Playoff selection committee kept the Bruins at No. 4 in its Nov. 17 rankings, behind Georgia, Utah and Alabama.
In a clip shared by The Pat McAfee Show on X, Nick Saban said he didn’t see a path for UCLA to move up right now because of its strength of schedule. He then explained what he liked about the Big Ten’s highest-ranked team.
“I do like the way UCLA plays,” Saban said. “They can run the ball and they play good defense. I like the competitive character of this team.”
Saban’s assessment gets at a question the rankings alone can’t answer. How difficult would UCLA be to face in December? A team that can run the ball when it needs to protect a lead and get stops when its offense stalls gives opponents fewer ways to take control of a game.
UCLA’s No. 4 Ranking Carries Real Playoff Stakes
The Bruins opened at No. 8 in the committee’s rankings and climbed to No. 4 the following week after improving to 9-0. They stayed there after a 22-14 win over Illinois. At 10-0, UCLA shares the best record in the top four with No. 2 Utah. Georgia is 9-1, and Alabama is 8-2.
The gap between fourth and fifth matters. The top four seeds in the 12-team playoff receive first-round byes, so holding that position through Selection Day would send UCLA directly to the quarterfinals. Texas, which moved up to No. 5 this week, sits just behind the Bruins.
Michigan and USC Give UCLA Two More Tests
UCLA takes a 7-0 Big Ten record to Michigan on Saturday, then hosts No. 18 USC on Nov. 28. The Bruins are already 4-0 on the road, but a trip to Ann Arbor followed by a rivalry game against a ranked opponent gives the committee two more chances to evaluate them before the postseason.
Those games also offer a chance to see the traits Saban singled out under late-season pressure. If UCLA can keep moving the chains on the ground and lean on its defense in tight games, it can strengthen its case for a first-round bye while making the case that it can win once it gets there.
Stacey is an experienced sports journalist and digital media personality with more than five years of experience and over 3,700 published articles covering Alabama Crimson Tide athletics and the SEC. His work has appeared with USA TODAY Sports Media Group, Cover Crimson, and Heavy Sports, where he specializes in college football and basketball coverage. He is also the co-creator and co-host of Tide Talk Live, an Alabama-focused podcast and YouTube channel on the Bleav Network since 2021.Follow Blackwood89