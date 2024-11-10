Nico Iamaleava injury update: Tennessee QB's status vs. MSU
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is not expected to return for the remainder of Saturday’s game against Mississippi State after dealing with a sudden injury, according to ESPN.
Iamaleava was notably absent from the field when the Vols returned to start the second half and it was revealed that the quarterback is dealing with an upper body ailment.
Iamaleava was 8 of 13 passing for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns as he played the entire first half of the game, so it remains unclear when exactly he suffered the injury.
He came into the game with 1,705 passing yards on the season while completing 65.4 percent of his throws with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
Gaston Moore entered the game for Tennessee in place of the injured Iamaleava.
A fifth year senior, Moore has seen limited action during his career with the Vols, playing in 12 total games with 235 yards passing and 2 touchdowns against 3 interceptions.
Tennessee opened up a 30-14 lead against Mississippi State in the third quarter when tailback Dylan Sampson ran for a 33 yard touchdown.
Sampson was listed as questionable to return in the second half, but he returned to action and accounted for 54 of the 75 yards Tennessee amassed on that scoring drive.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams