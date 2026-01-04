Will a negative injury history affect Jordyn Tyson's NFL draft stock?

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is the type of talent who could transform an NFL offense if he develops properly. He’s a versatile weapon who adds size and an expansive route tree to any offense. The biggest question mark on his player profile is a long history of injuries at the collegiate level.

Injuries

In 2022, while at Colorado, Tyson tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL. This major injury caused him to miss the entire 2023 season before transferring to Arizona State in 2024. That season, he again missed time with a collarbone injury. This injury caused him to miss the College Football Playoff, but he returned to produce another productive season in 2025. Once again, Tyson missed time late in the year with a hamstring injury. While he has produced well in the three seasons he’s played, the consistency with which he has missed time is somewhat concerning.

Will injuries affect Tyson's playstyle?

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson isn’t the most explosive athlete in any single category, but he does possess a combination of solid-to-above-average speed, quickness, strength, and body control. All of these traits can be affected by injuries, but Tyson has shown an ability to bounce back. There isn’t a significant concern at this point regarding his ability to maintain his play style. Rather, the wide range of injuries he’s sustained could be predictive of future missed time. He does have a somewhat slight frame, and adding weight in an NFL strength program could help mitigate that risk.

Historical comparisons

Alabama's Jameson Williams runs with the football. Syndication The Providence Journal | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

There isn’t much recent history of top wide receiver prospects entering the NFL Draft with major injury concerns. Among those we have seen, injuries haven't significantly affected draft stock. Jameson Williams, for example, was still rehabbing an ACL injury during the 2022 NFL Draft. This was a particularly strong wide receiver class, and coming off injury, he was still the 12th overall selection. The Lions were willing to trade up 20 spots for Williams despite his injury.

Jaylen Waddle entered the 2021 NFL Draft coming off a difficult rehab from a fractured ankle, yet Miami felt comfortable trading up to select him sixth overall. In that same draft, highly touted high school prospect Rondale Moore carried an injury-prone label and ultimately fell to the 49th selection. The difference between the two? Waddle offered clear inside-outside versatility, while Moore was viewed as more of a gadget-slot receiver.

Projection

That final note is the most important takeaway. Jordyn Tyson has the skill set to be an outside starting receiver in the NFL. He has strong hands, excellent zone awareness, and enough athleticism and savvy to consistently create separation. If a team thinks he can be their number one wide receiver, he will still be a top-ten selection. At this point, I believe he will be.