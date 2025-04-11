Nico Iamaleava didn't show for Tennessee football practice amid NIL talks: reports
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava did not appear at the team’s football practice on Friday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
His absence came as a “surprise” for Tennessee, according to the report.
That revelation comes after a report emerged that Iamaleava was engaged in negotiations for a new NIL deal with Tennessee’s NIL football collective.
People close to Iamaleava then denied that report, telling CBS Sports that the quarterback was not trying to negotiate a new contract with the football program.
But his reported absence from the Vols’ latest football practice, right before the team’s spring scrimmage, is a potentially noteworthy development in the relationship between the two camps.
The timing of the reported talks, and now of his absence from practice, creates a potentially tense situation for the Volunteers as college football’s spring transfer portal window will open this coming Wednesday.
Original reporting around Iamaleava’s talks with Tennessee revealed that the quarterback is happy with the program, and that it was unclear whether the direction of the negotiations would have an effect on his deciding whether or not to enter the transfer portal.
But even the prospect of having its starting quarterback entertain the notion of a transfer would be a highly concerning development for Tennessee’s offense heading into the 2025 season.
With the specter of the spring transfer window looming very large, there is considerable pressure on Tennessee’s part to ensure its principal offensive player remains in place.
Questions around Iamaleava’s NIL deal with Tennessee come at a time when the market for collegiate quarterbacks has seen some dramatic changes in recent weeks.
Miami’s Carson Beck and Duke’s Darian Mensah are said to have signed NIL deals worth around $4 million per year, and even Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood, who is yet to take a snap in a live game, is reputed to have inked a contract worth over $3 million annually, according to insiders.
Iamaleava’s current pact with Tennessee is said to be worth as much as $2.5 million, putting him behind when compared to his peers.
Iamaleava was a major recruiting gain for Tennessee, signing with the program as a five-star prospect, playing 18 games and starting 14 contests for the Volunteers.
In his career, the quarterback has 2,930 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, rushing for 435 additional yards and 6 more touchdowns.
Last season as the full-time starter, Iamaleava passed for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and 5 picks, leading the Vols to a 10-3 record and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
